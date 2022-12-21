ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher’s appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31.

DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia County prosecutor.

She is a graduate of West Virginia University’s law school.

