ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Drayk Bowen

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjeEi_0jq3N7Th00

Notre Dame signed linebacker Drayk Bowen, the 2022 Butkus Award winner

Notre Dame has signed elite linebacker Drayk Bowen , the 2022 Butkus Award winner and Indiana's Mr. Football recipient.

Hometown/High School : Merrillville, Ind. / Andrean
Height/Weight : 6-2, 230

IB Grade : 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade : 5.0

Recruited By : Marcus Freeman

Offers : Notre Dame, Clemson, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Stanford, Missouri, NC State, Michigan State, Purdue, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Vanderbilt

2022 Stats - Offense : 242 att., 1,784 yards, 7.4 YPC, 26 TD
2022 Stats - Defense : 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 INT

2021 Stats - Offense :: 155 att., 965 yards, 6.2 YPC, 18 TD
2021 Stats - Defense : 105 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 INT

Honors : 2022 Butkus Award winner, Indiana Mr. Football, 2022 First Team All State LB, 2021 First Team All State

Player Comp : Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals : 4-star - No. 45 overall - No. 1 LB
SI99 : No. 51 overall - 4 LB
ESPN : 4-star - No. 80 overall - No. 7 LB
247Sports : 4-star - No. 158 overall - No. 13 LB
On3 : 4-star - No. 220 overall - No. 22 LB
Consensus - 4-star - No. 88 overall - No. 7 LB

NOTRE DAME FIT

Bowen is the kind of rangy, physical, punishing linebacker that Notre Dame loves, but he has the athleticism and range of a modern linebacker, and that combination is what makes him one of the nation's best players. Bowen saw his game take off as a senior, where he not only added about 15 pounds but he looked far more natural on defense. He is fast downhill, he's physical at the point of attack and he can run. He fits very well as Mike linebacker in this defense, he has the tools to play Will and I could even see him lining up on the edge at times. He'll need to improve his technique, but he has all the tools of a difference maker.

BREAKING DOWN BOWEN

Bryan Driskell, Publisher : "Bowen is an explosive athlete that gets downhill in a hurry and he has the range to play to the sideline. When he commits to attack the ball he covers a lot of ground in a hurry, and when he arrives at the football he arrives with power. Bowen shows first-step explosiveness, he closes on the ball extremely well and his natural hand strength and power will allow him to be extremely good at block destruction once his technique improves. His agility and balance are impressive physical traits, and when his footwork gets better his ability to scrape, flow and explode to the ball should allow him to make a lot of plays in the run game. Bowen is a bit on the raw side, thriving on God-given ability and effort. He'll continue to improve from a fundamental standpoint, and as that happens and he gets more and more experience his game will truly take off. He is a legit five-star upside player that possesses the kind of athleticism and natural power you simply cannot teach."

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting : “There isn’t much that Bowen can’t do on the football field. He has made a variety of plays as a running back and linebacker for Andrean. As a linebacker, he could potentially profile as a MIKE, WILL or Rover on the next level. Bowen is a playmaker who has the athleticism, length and football IQ to make an assortment of plays all over the field.”

John Garcia Jr : "Ideal modern linebacker frame with two-way experience as ultra productive running back in the foundation. Projects on defense because of instincts, vision, sideline to sideline traits and overall explosiveness downhill in working towards ball carrier. Enough snap quickness and bend to work the edge on occasion and/or as a blitzer, yet athletic enough to drop into underneath passing zones as needed. Comfortable in space with quick hip transition and change of direction. Profiles as the next great second level ‘backer with true play-making ability no matter down or distance."

Andrean Head Coach Chris Skinner : "When the team needed a big play, we turned to Drayk. He was the heart and soul of our team. As a player, there really isn’t a limitation to him. He can be as good as he wants to be.”

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football: AD Jack Swarbrick on Freeman and NIL

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick joined Mike Golic Jr. and Sr. to discuss first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and more on the Gojo podcast. Jack supported the head guy for Notre Dame football and said he was reassured of his decision to hire Freeman. “You don’t learn a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Judge: NW Indiana hospital must keep ER open for 9 months

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana hospital that was days away from closing its emergency room has been ordered by a judge to keep those emergency services operational for another nine months. A Lake County judge granted a preliminary injunction last week that Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. had sought against Franciscan Health Hammond, […]
HAMMOND, IN
outreachmagazine.com

The Show Must Go On

In the summer of 2021, Steve Munsey, pastor of Family Christian Center (FCC) in Munster, Indiana, began a sermon series he called “Journey Through the Bible.” Indiana had just dropped its capacity restrictions for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and the church’s 2,500-seat auditorium was filled.
MUNSTER, IN
CBS Chicago

Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Happy Trails, Matt Yarosewick!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marked the last day of work here at The WNDU Studios for First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. After spending the last two and a half years here in Michiana, Matt will be heading “a bit farther to the south” to continue forecasting the weather.
MICHIANA, MI
95.3 MNC

Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing

Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
GRANGER, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Rob Stafford Anchors Final Newscast Before Retirement

After more than a decade behind the NBC 5 anchor desk, award-winning journalist and investigative reporter Rob Stafford delivered his final newscast before retirement Friday. Stafford joined NBC 5 News as weekend anchor and reporter in September 2007. He moved to the main anchor position in July of 2009, where he has since spent years working alongside co-anchor and friend, Allison Rosati.
CHICAGO, IL
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy