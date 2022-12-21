QB Arch Manning Officially Signs With Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning is officially a Texas Longhorn, signing his letter of intent on Wednesday

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have officially earned the biggest recruiting win in the modern era of college football, with Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) and top recruit Arch Manning officially signing his letter of intent on Wednesday morning.

Manning originally committed to the Longhorns in June, and has been locked in ever since, becoming the first commitment in the 2023 Longhorns class to send in his LOI.

With the signing of Manning, the Longhorns have not only secured the biggest recruit in the 2023 class, but in program history .

Manning is the unanimous No. 1 recruit across all major recruiting services and sits just behind Vince Young as the highest-rated recruit ever signed by the Longhorns per 247Sports' composite rankings.

In short, Sarkisian has landed his white whale.

In his four seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, Manning has led the Greenies to the playoffs each year and shattered both his uncle Peyton and uncle Eli's high school records.

Manning finished his prep completing 488 of 743 passes for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. He also rushed 91 times for 742 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Manning is now set to enroll on the 40 Acres in January as one of many early enrollees.

It is unclear whether or not Manning will compete for the starting job, but according to Sarkisian, the quarterback competition will likely be an open one, despite the already high-profile Quinn Ewers winning the job in 2022.

