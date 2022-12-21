Virginia Tech Hokies (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (6-6, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -9.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Virginia Tech plays the Boston College Eagles after Sean Pedulla scored 21 points in Virginia Tech’s 74-48 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Eagles are 4-2 on their home court. Boston College is fifth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Virginia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 14.8 assists per game led by Pedulla averaging 4.0.

The Eagles and Hokies meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 6.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Pedulla is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hokies: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Pedulla and No. 21 Virginia Tech host Boston College