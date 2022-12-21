ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardy County, WV

West Virginia poultry farm equipped with 1,400 solar panels

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

OLD FIELDS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia poultry farm is now equipped with 1,400 solar panels, the largest such system so far in the state, a company said.

Solar Holler said it installed the panels at Oak Tree Farm in Hardy County. The company partnered with Davis Hill Development, Skyview Ventures and West Virginia Poultry Partners on the project, which will provide the farm with 941,371 kilowatt hours of energy per year.

Thirty-party power purchase agreements allow companies like Solar Holler to own and operate a solar panel system while the farm reaps the benefits of low-cost fixed utility rates and clean energy.

The farm will see a 10% reduction in the cost of its electricity and the solar panel system will allow for expanded operations, Shepherdstown-based Solar Holler said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to have reached our latest milestone, building and turning on the largest solar system in West Virginia history.″ Solar Holler founder and CEO Dan Conant said.

The post West Virginia poultry farm equipped with 1,400 solar panels appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF

$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia plant to make batteries for U.S. energy grid

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that plans to make batteries for the U.S. energy grid will locate its first full-scale manufacturing plant in a former steel town in West Virginia, creating at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday.Massachusetts-based Form Energy will build the plant on a 55-acre site once occupied by Weirton Steel in the Northern Panhandle. Construction is expected to begin next year with manufacturing of battery systems set to start in 2024, the company said.Form Energy focuses on energy storage technology and manufacturing. It has developed a battery whose active...
WEIRTON, WV
Metro News

Appalachian Power and grid operators worry current demand may be too much

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power has called on customers to conserve electricity amid extremely cold temperatures. As of mid-morning Saturday, the company reported just over 36,000 outages across their service territory in West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee. The outages in West Virginia were whittled down to just a few over 3,000.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
bowhuntingmag.com

West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8

David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
IOWA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
WVNS

Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

High winds delaying AEP power restoration times

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With thousands in West Virginia facing a Christmas with no electricity, homeowners are understandably anxious about when they can turn their lights on again. Appalachian Power knows this—and they’ve been making a game plan days before the storm hit. The company told us they were most concerned about the effects of […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

20 facts you didn’t know about West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a state of natural beauty and rich history. The mountains many call home also hold many interesting facts and records you may not have known about. Did you know West Virginia’s forest covers nearly 80 percent of the state or that the youngest and oldest governor are the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Deer possession requires permit, even for Santa

When it comes to possessing deer into Virginia, everyone has to have a permit from the Department of Wildlife Resources. That also applies to Jolly Old Saint Nick. State Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Broaddus with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced that he has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus of the North Pole, to bring his herd of reindeer on Christmas Eve.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Warming centers open in Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If your power was affected by the winter weather, and are looking for a place to keep warm, the following list will show you where you can go to seek refuge from the frigid temperatures. Raleigh County: Wyoming County: Fayette County: Mercer County: McDowell County: Summers County: Stick with 59News for […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
NIH Director's Blog

Building a Statewide Clinical Trials Network for Cancer Care in West Virginia

Jame Abraham, MD,1,11 James Keresztury, ACSW,1 John Azar, MD,2 Manish Monga, MD,3 Timothy Bowers, MD,4 Mathew Page Jones, MD,5 Maria Tria Tirona, MD,6 Jondavid Pollock, MD,3 Craig Coonley, MD,7 Steven Jubelirer, MD,8 James Frame, MD,8 Patti Fogg, MS,9 Molly Getto, BSN,1 Shannon Filburn, BSN, MBA,1 John Naim, PhD,1 Dan Lucas, PharmD,8 William Petros, PharmD,1,10 Sharon Hall, MSM,11 and Scot C. Remick, MD1.
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Emergency

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
beltmag.com

Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia

“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
POINT PLEASANT, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland

Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
MARYLAND STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy