West Virginia State

WVa natural resources officers get $6,000 pay raises

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police officers will receive an immediate $6,000 pay raise, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday.

Justice made the announcement at an event announcing the DNR’s new K-9 programs. Funding for the raises will come from a special revenue account.

“Our WVDNR Police officers do an incredible job every day protecting our state’s natural resources and keeping our state parks and forests, wildlife management areas, lakes, rivers and streams safe for folks to enjoy,” Justice said in a statement. “They deserve to be compensated for the hard work and dedication they put in day in and day out and I am proud to announce this pay raise, which I believe will help us attract and retain the best and brightest to this important role.”

DNR police officers are responsible for enforcing game and fishing laws and rules relating to littering, forestry, state parks, environmental and solid waste, pleasure boating and whitewater rafting. They also patrol the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system, assist other law enforcement agencies and first responders and oversee the state’s hunter education and boating safety education programs.

