Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

CHUM Homeless Community Vigil

CHUM held a Homeless Community Vigil on the steps of Duluth City Hall this afternoon. This vigil comes as an effort to remember and honor the lives that have been lost in the homeless community, and also draw attention to the ongoing homelessness crisis. “One of the really important things...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Anonymous couple donates $50K to Duluth Salvation Army

A Christmas miracle indeed for the Duluth Salvation Army. Someone saw that the red kettle campaign was still far behind their goal. So a couple decided to bring a $50,000 check to the organization. This will bring the non-profit so much closer to their goal, and help them fund their...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Elliot

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Linda talks WinterFun 101 and Dog Approved Biz

“WinterFun 101 is where to go, what to do, and how to do it. Years ago people would say there’s nothing to do in the Winter, and then I said there’s so much to do. I am going to make a publication about this,” Linda Nervick of WinterFun 101 tells us. The publication highlights things like winter camping, vertical ice, snowmobiling, disc golf, and the list goes on.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Fond Du Luth’s charity donation to Duluth Salvation Army

The Duluth Salvation Army, just recently finished their annual holiday distribution days, but are still asking for donations. Fond Du Luth’s Make it a Point to Give campaign, however aims to support local charity organization in Duluth, with donations to help give back to the community. The Fond Du...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth woman found deceased after going missing earlier Friday

A Duluth woman was found dead after going missing earlier Friday. 71-year-old Diane Poole who suffered from dementia and was outside without shoes or a jacket that day. The Duluth Police Department had originally asked for the public’s help locating Diane. She was last seen at Mesaba and E 9th St.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Helpful last minute shopping tips for the holiday season

With Christmas will be here in two days, and there are two more nights of Hanukah, there are still people finishing last minute shopping. But if you still haven’t found that last gift don’t worry, because Miller Hill Mall, Fleet Farm, and other stores will be open for last minute shopping needs.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weatherz School: Wind chill explained

Every winter I hear people say, “Why don’t you just talk about the air temperature?” There is an important difference between air temp and wind chill, so let’s get into it. Our bodies lose heat through convection. However, with little to no wind, a layer of...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Sabrina Ullman: Face-hurting wind chills finally end Sunday

Today will have afternoon highs will in the positive single digits but feel around ten degrees cooler. Winds will be better than the past couple of days at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Lake-effect snow on the South Shore will end by noon. Temperatures will improve this...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth East boy’s hockey shuts out Duluth Marshall

The Duluth East boy’s hockey skated into Mars Arena on Thursday in search of a crosstown rivalry win over Duluth Marshall. These two teams haven’t played each other since the 2020-2021 season. East’s Grant Winkler ripped the Greyhound’s first goal of the night and notched another in the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD’s football player Laing accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

University of Minnesota Duluth’s offensive lineman Brent Laing has received and accepted an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The shrine bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation and provides players the opportunity to showcase their game to NFL scouts. The game will be...
DULUTH, MN

