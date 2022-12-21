ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf.com

This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrates first Christmas Eve Mass as oratory

Families straggled into Our Lady of Mount Carmel for their annual Christmas Eve Mass for the first time since its conversion to an oratory in September. An oratory is designated as a worship place for daily prayer and the celebration of Mass and sacraments. Not only was this the first Christmas service under a new title but it’s also the first Christmas service for the new rector, Father Giandomenico M. Flora.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ

Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
bestofnj.com

Westwood Candy Company Brings Sweet Treats to Town

The downtown area of Westwood is home to a bustling scene of restaurants, boutiques, and specialty shops. The area is also a spot for lovers of sweets, retro candies, and other treats. That’s because Westwood Candy Company & Gift Shoppe offers chocolates, popcorn, sweet chutneys, and more. The 1,350-square-foot,...
WESTWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
CHATHAM, NJ
Daily Voice

Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community

A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
MANVILLE, NJ
cntraveler.com

7 Surprising Secrets About Radio City Music Hall

In the last 10 years, Lauren Renck Manning has performed roughly 1,000 shows as a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall. “At the top of each show, I feel like it’s my very first time,” the dancer shares. “The magnitude of the theater and the weight of its history is never lost on me.” Though millions of people visit the illustrious venue every year, only a few, like Renck Manning, get to see it from the stage perspective. “When the curtain rises, as a performer, you are instantly reminded that you are a part of something much bigger than yourself,” she says. “With every performance, I glance out as the orchestra starts and see 6,000 seats that have brought joy and escape to so many since 1932.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Morris and Middlesex Counties

NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, December 23, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill, located...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

