Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Christmas Day Stabbing Around Corner from Amadou Diallo HomeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Pillar Of Family's Newark Ice Cream Shop Dies On Christmas
The owner of longtime, family-owned Newark Nasto's Ice Cream Co., Frank Nasto Jr., died on Christmas. According to a post to the ice creamery's Facebook page, Nasto died peacefully in his sleep at 85 years old. "He to was the the heart and soul of Nasto’s Ice Cream and built...
The Most Amazing Castle That You Can Find Right Here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend
A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023. And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.
NJ nightmare: 2 hours to drive out of American Dream
EAST RUTHERFORD — It took over 90 minutes for some people to leave the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex on the day after Christmas. Those who spent the Monday holiday at the mall's restaurants, retailers and attractions at the Meadowlands complex found themselves at a standstill trying to head out.
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
Golf.com
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022
The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrates first Christmas Eve Mass as oratory
Families straggled into Our Lady of Mount Carmel for their annual Christmas Eve Mass for the first time since its conversion to an oratory in September. An oratory is designated as a worship place for daily prayer and the celebration of Mass and sacraments. Not only was this the first Christmas service under a new title but it’s also the first Christmas service for the new rector, Father Giandomenico M. Flora.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
bestofnj.com
Westwood Candy Company Brings Sweet Treats to Town
The downtown area of Westwood is home to a bustling scene of restaurants, boutiques, and specialty shops. The area is also a spot for lovers of sweets, retro candies, and other treats. That’s because Westwood Candy Company & Gift Shoppe offers chocolates, popcorn, sweet chutneys, and more. The 1,350-square-foot,...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
So cold in NJ that bursting pipes close library, hotel and apartment complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
brooklynsportsworld.com
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community
A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
cntraveler.com
7 Surprising Secrets About Radio City Music Hall
In the last 10 years, Lauren Renck Manning has performed roughly 1,000 shows as a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall. “At the top of each show, I feel like it’s my very first time,” the dancer shares. “The magnitude of the theater and the weight of its history is never lost on me.” Though millions of people visit the illustrious venue every year, only a few, like Renck Manning, get to see it from the stage perspective. “When the curtain rises, as a performer, you are instantly reminded that you are a part of something much bigger than yourself,” she says. “With every performance, I glance out as the orchestra starts and see 6,000 seats that have brought joy and escape to so many since 1932.”
wrnjradio.com
Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Morris and Middlesex Counties
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, December 23, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill, located...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
Comments / 0