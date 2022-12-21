ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

islandfreepress.org

N.C. Highway 12 is open; Cold temperatures will linger through the weekend

N.C. Highway 12 is open, however, there are multiple patches of water, ice, and slush along the roadway, per an update from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. “There will be patches of water all along NC 12, however, Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe is passable at this time,” stated the update. “Black ice and slush is on the road along NC 12. If you must drive do so using extreme caution and be on high alert for the above conditions.”
DARE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow

Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
WYFF4.com

Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps

Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Coastal Flood Warning now in effect for Hatteras Island

Northern Hatteras Village at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Video by Joy Crist. National Weather Service Issues Coastal Flood Warning and Multiple Weather Advisories for Hatteras Island. Hatteras Island is expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, record low temperatures, and hazardous marine conditions beginning Friday,...
AVON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing

RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Storm Warning in effect for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands; Ferry operations suspended

N.C. Highway 12 is open and passable with minor ocean overwash and wind-blown sand in a few locations from Oregon Inlet to Ocracoke Island, per a Friday morning update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Travelers are advised to drive with extreme caution. The Hatteras-Ocracoke, Ocracoke-Swanquarter, and Ocracoke-Cedar...
OCRACOKE, NC
WXII 12

What’s the difference between a winter storm warning, watch, or advisory?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter storms including blizzards can bring extreme cold, freezing rain, snow, ice and high winds. So, it’s important to know the difference between a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Weather Advisory. Here’s what you need to know according to Ready.gov.
WLOS.com

Here's how to check real-time driving conditions before traveling in winter weather

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Department of Transportation officials urge anyone needing to get out on the roads during this holiday weekend -- as a winter storm is forecasted to bring life-threatening wind chills, high wind gusts, freezing rain and possible snow and ice -- to check road conditions before getting behind the wheel.
FOX8 News

Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC

