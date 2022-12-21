N.C. Highway 12 is open, however, there are multiple patches of water, ice, and slush along the roadway, per an update from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. “There will be patches of water all along NC 12, however, Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe is passable at this time,” stated the update. “Black ice and slush is on the road along NC 12. If you must drive do so using extreme caution and be on high alert for the above conditions.”

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO