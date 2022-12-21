Read full article on original website
N.C. Highway 12 is open; Cold temperatures will linger through the weekend
N.C. Highway 12 is open, however, there are multiple patches of water, ice, and slush along the roadway, per an update from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. “There will be patches of water all along NC 12, however, Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe is passable at this time,” stated the update. “Black ice and slush is on the road along NC 12. If you must drive do so using extreme caution and be on high alert for the above conditions.”
Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow
Bitter cold, high winds aimed at NC trigger flood warning along Outer Banks
Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps
Coastal Flood Warning now in effect for Hatteras Island
Northern Hatteras Village at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Video by Joy Crist. National Weather Service Issues Coastal Flood Warning and Multiple Weather Advisories for Hatteras Island. Hatteras Island is expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, record low temperatures, and hazardous marine conditions beginning Friday,...
More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing
Spots in NC mountains dip to wind chill of -48 degrees; 83 mph gusts hit Grandfather Mountain
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
Thousands without power across Carolinas as temps drop
Storm Warning in effect for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands; Ferry operations suspended
N.C. Highway 12 is open and passable with minor ocean overwash and wind-blown sand in a few locations from Oregon Inlet to Ocracoke Island, per a Friday morning update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Travelers are advised to drive with extreme caution. The Hatteras-Ocracoke, Ocracoke-Swanquarter, and Ocracoke-Cedar...
What’s the difference between a winter storm warning, watch, or advisory?
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
Here's how to check real-time driving conditions before traveling in winter weather
Wind gusts knock down power poles in Rocky Mount, cause outages at Durham intersection
Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
Duke Energy begins ‘rolling blackout’ outages, power outages across NC spikes above 480,000
'Rolling blackouts' left half a million North Carolinians without power Saturday morning
North Carolina Highway Patrol is warning holiday drivers of black ice on roads
