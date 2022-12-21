Report: AC Milan In Talks With Tiemoue Bakayoko

Italian giants AC Milan are set to hold talks with Tiemoue Bakayoko over a potential transfer.

Somehow, Tiemoue Bakayoko is still a Chelsea player despite having not played a match for the Blues since 2018, but now it is starting to look like he could finally leave the club.

The French midfielder, who joined Chelsea in 2017 from Monaco, has been out on loan back to Monaco and also Napoli and AC Milan, with the 28-year old currently finding himself with the latter, despite having not played a proper match for them this season.

Bakayoko made 44 appearances for Napoli in 2021-21 (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

His only appearance for AC this season has come in a friendly against Liverpool last Friday, where his side won 4-2 on penalties .

As a result, the Rossoneri are looking to terminate his loan in the hope they can find him a new home.

This news comes from Calciomercato , who also report that the Italian side are in touch with Bakayoko's entourage over the matter.

Bakayoko has struggled to settle at any club he's been at since his move to Chelsea IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea selling Bakayoko would certainly be a big weight off their shoulders and he would be another player off of their books after they managed to offload a host of unwanted players in the summer including Timo Werner , Michy Batshuayi and Marcos Alonso , to name a few.

