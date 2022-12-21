Avoid the sprint to the gate: What to expect traveling through Myrtle Beach International Airport this holiday season

Read full article on original website
At least 2 flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport diverted due to wind conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport on Friday were diverted due to wind conditions, according to an airport official. The airport official told News13 two Delta Air Lines flights — one from Detroit and one from LaGuardia — landed elsewhere due to the wind, and that it was possible other flights could be diverted as well.
Consider a Murrells Inlet Day Trip When You’re at Paradise Resort
Sometimes when you’re at the beach, you want to head for the harbor. Murrells Inlet is just a 22-minute drive south on U.S. Highway 17, and yet a world away. It’s got natural beauty and cheerful people. A stroll on the Marshwalk is a welcome change from the hustle and bustle of the boardwalk.
Power outages reported as arctic blast, strong winds hit Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands are without power as strong winds usher in a cold arctic blast set to impact the Grand Strand and Pee Dee just before Christmas. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Arctic cold front gives us a windy and blistery cold Friday. Here are the number...
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
North Myrtle Beach church helps bring Christmas to those impacted by Kentucky flooding
TOPMOST, KY. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand church joined in an effort to bring Christmas to those impacted by flooding in another part of the country this year. Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon, West Virginia, brought trailers and vans full of toys and Christmas decorations for people in Topmost, Kentucky.
How to keep your HVAC running smoothly in cold weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures drop this weekend, that means more work for heaters. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach switched schedules around this holiday weekend to make sure there’s enough staff to cover the already increasing number of calls. Their main tip is to lower the dial so HVAC […]
Myrtle Beach golf courses closing
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions. You won’t be able to play golf on the Grand Strand this weekend, but it’s for the greater good.
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Those in the Myrtle Beach golf industry have learned from the past. One of the worst winter freezes on record in early January 2018 led to the closure of every course in the market for between three to eight days as courses thawed out and snow melted.
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
Grand Strand pet owner donates $30,000 worth of supplies to Horry County animal shelters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shelters across Horry County have reported issues with overcrowding. They say during the holidays, they see an increase in pet surrenders but do not have the space or the resources to take in animals. Grand Strand pet owner, Jennifer Archer, saw this demand and...
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles draws thousands annually
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles has become a holiday staple in the Grand Strand, selling out quickly. It’s also the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The idea for the festival started more than two decades ago. “Nights of the Thousand Candles actually started 23 years ago with […]
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of utility companies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are taking more precautions to protect power grids as temperatures remain low on Christmas Eve. Duke Energy said it implemented rolling blackouts due to “unusually high energy demand.” Duke estimates around 500,000 customers...
PHOTOS: Crews respond to apartment building fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire Saturday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Grey Fox Lane near Carolina Forest, HCFR said. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers, according to HCFR. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. […]
‘I love Christmas’: Surfside Beach artist spreads holiday cheer through handmade Christmas decorations
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You might start getting into the holiday spirit after Thanksgiving, but one local artist nicknamed Tommy Christmas stays in the zone year-round making handmade holiday decorations. Tommy Christmas said he actually got into making wooden creations by accident three years ago. “I did a job...
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
Carolina Country Music Fest announces 2 new artists coming to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick are joining the Carolina County Music Fest lineup in 2023, according to the CCMF Facebook page. CCMF will be held June 8-11 next summer at the old Pavilion area in Myrtle Beach. Zimmerman is best known for his hit “Rock and A Hard Place” while […]
Purple streetlights across Horry County are part of manufacturer’s defective batch
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents may have noticed some street lights shining purple instead of white. Duke Energy South Carolina said they are upgrading many older, less efficient lights with LED lighting over the last few years, and plan to continue this transition in the years ahead. The energy...
