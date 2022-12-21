ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

ECRMC announces new Chief Nursing Officer

By Dillon Fuhrman
 4 days ago
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) has named Suzanne Martinez as the new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).

“We are excited to welcome Suzanne in her new role," said Scott Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of ECRMC.

In a press release, Martinez will be replacing current CNO Tara Mitchell, who will be leaving to be with her family.

During Mitchell's 15 years at ECRMC, she served as the hospital's CNO for two years.

Martinez earned the CNO job because of her 35 years of nursing leadership expertise.

“She is an inspirational leader with vast experience. Her new role will bring insights and ideas, and that combined with her dedication is a great advantage to our community,” Phillips added.

Overall, Martinez, as CNO, will oversee all nursing operations and provide expertise to all clinical departments.

If you want to read more about this, then read the press release below.

12-20-22-ECRMC-Names-New-Chief-Nursing-Officer-FINAL Download

