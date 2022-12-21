Kansas City cancels trash collection Thursday and Friday ahead of winter storm

Trash pickup will be canceled Thursday and Friday in Kansas City as snow and strong winds are expected to roll in.

Trash collection for affected neighborhoods will resume the following week, on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Bulky item pickup will also be suspended until next Friday and Saturday.

Collections will also run on a holiday one-day delay schedule next week, with no trash pickup on Monday in recognition of Christmas.

Residents will be able to leave up to 12 bags out for collection without tags throughout the week, but hazardous waste, bulky items and leaves and brush will not be picked up. Anyone affected by this week’s cancelations can leave up to 14 bags at the curb for collection.