WFMZ-TV Online
Should This Be the Final Season of ‘NCIS’? (POLL)
If you’d asked us two years ago, we would’ve said that there was no way NCIS would continue without Mark Harmon, that his farewell episode as Leroy Jethro Gibbs would have to be either the series finale or at the very least in the last season. But then Harmon exited in Season 19 Episode 4, with Gibbs staying behind in Alaska after wrapping a case. The series has carried on without him and also continued to be a success. (Sure, the ratings aren’t what they used to be, with also a night change, but it’s still a hit.)
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 26-January 1): ‘His Dark Materials,’ ‘White Noise’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 26-January 1.
‘Tulsa King’: Domenick Lombardozzi Explains Why Chickie Killed [SPOILER ]
'Tulsa King' actor Domenick Lombardozzi explains why Chickie killed an important character in episode 7.
Chris Rock’s Livestream Standup Special Sets Netflix Premiere (VIDEO)
Chris Rock fans got one big Christmas surprise as Netflix offered an update on their first-ever livestream global event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which was previously teased in an announcement this past November. Set to take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from Baltimore, Maryland, the historical special will begin...
