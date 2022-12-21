Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for the coldest Christmas since 1999
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to that arctic cold front temperatures are going to be way below normal for your Christmas Weekend. Santa will have no problems flying in the Pee Dee. We’ll continue to have clear skies and frigid temperatures. Overnight lows are going to drop in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
Arctic blast will bring coldest Christmas Eve to Grand Strand, Pee Dee since 1989
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover will stick around for the remainder of the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s along the coast and mid-50s in the Pee Dee. The beaches have been in the 60s since early this morning. Tonight will still be fairly mild with 50 degrees seen at […]
Central Florida is waking up to freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The arctic cold front has arrived in Central Florida. Temperatures dropped more than 30 degrees in some spots around Central Florida overnight. Many Floridians are waking up to the first freezing temperatures they have seen in Florida in almost a decade. Saturday and Sunday have both...
Polar Blast Arrives Tomorrow
A cold front leading a blast of extreme cold from Santa’s neighborhood is rapidly approaching. An analysis of recent surface pressure puts the front over the middle Mississippi Valley region as of midafternoon. The warm front that brought the state rain and thunderstorms this morning is moving away to the northeast, but cold air damming is keeping most of South Carolina chilly.
Are you prepared for the winter storm? Here are tips to help you get ready
The National Weather Service in Columbia is calling for a significantly colder air mass to arrive in the Midlands beginning early Friday morning. According to officials, the state is forecasted to have its coldest Christmas since 1983, and temperatures are predicted to dangerously drop to cold levels over the holiday weekend.
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 23, 2022 Midday
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Local ministry offers hope for the holidays, with “Santa’s Shop”. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Temperatures are falling rapidly
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 9 a.m., temperatures throughout the area have fallen more than 10 degrees. The wind is also whipping. There have been two observed 50+ mph gusts in Florence and Myrtle Beach, but most of the area is gusting in the 30s and 40s. Trees have been falling and there have been power outages as well.
What SC emergency management officials are expecting ahead of cold Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolinians might not have a white Christmas in store for this year, but it will be a cold Christmas — potentially the coldest in about 40 years. Staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division have been monitoring the weather moving in ahead of...
Freezing Temps and Rain Causing Concern at Home and on the Road
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Both state and county leaders want you to stay safe on the roads if you’re planning to travel in the next couple days. The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. Along side this preparation for the cold, officials are also advising those who plan to be on the road with some tips.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
Thousands without power across Carolinas as temps drop
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds in Richmond County and thousands across the Carolinas are out of power Friday morning as strong winds sweep across the region. As of 11 a.m., Duke Energy reported that more than 170,000 of its customers in both North and South Carolina were affected. More than 140,000 of those are just in North Carolina.
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain
(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
WATCH: An inside look at how NORAD tracks Santa on Christmas Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You better watch out, better not cry! Santa Claus is on his way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Our Erica Edwards recently spoke to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) about how its Santa Tracker project came to be and what goes into following his yearly trek.
Bitter Cold Heading This Way
A bitterly cold Christmas weekend is on tap for the state of South Carolina. A cold front will push through between 5am and noon on Friday, with temperatures rapidly falling through Friday evening. The coldest wind chills are expected between 9pm Friday and 9am Saturday. Wind chills in the area are expected to range from -5 to 5 degrees. With little warming over the weekend, pipe bursts are possible, and strong wind gusts Friday could cause power outages.
Power outages reported as arctic blast, strong winds hit Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands are without power as strong winds usher in a cold arctic blast set to impact the Grand Strand and Pee Dee just before Christmas. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Arctic cold front gives us a windy and blistery cold Friday. Here are the number...
How to prepare for cold temperatures this weekend in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Myrtle Beach temperatures forecast to nosedive heading into the Christmas weekend, the New Directions homeless shelter will have space available for those who need a warm place to stay, officials said. “It’s a ‘Code Blue’ weekend at New Directions in Myrtle Beach,” the city said Wednesday in a Facebook […]
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
Blizzard conditions possible as winter storm watch begins Thursday
Blizzard conditions are possible across central Illinois on Thursday and Friday, threatening to snarl holiday travel plans. A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday morning for Bloomington-Normal and the rest of central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall of between 3 and 5 inches is expected, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected — as low as 30 below in Bloomington-Normal.
