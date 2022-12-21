ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for the coldest Christmas since 1999

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to that arctic cold front temperatures are going to be way below normal for your Christmas Weekend. Santa will have no problems flying in the Pee Dee. We’ll continue to have clear skies and frigid temperatures. Overnight lows are going to drop in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.
islandeyenews.com

Polar Blast Arrives Tomorrow

A cold front leading a blast of extreme cold from Santa’s neighborhood is rapidly approaching. An analysis of recent surface pressure puts the front over the middle Mississippi Valley region as of midafternoon. The warm front that brought the state rain and thunderstorms this morning is moving away to the northeast, but cold air damming is keeping most of South Carolina chilly.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
coladaily.com

Are you prepared for the winter storm? Here are tips to help you get ready

The National Weather Service in Columbia is calling for a significantly colder air mass to arrive in the Midlands beginning early Friday morning. According to officials, the state is forecasted to have its coldest Christmas since 1983, and temperatures are predicted to dangerously drop to cold levels over the holiday weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 23, 2022 Midday

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Local ministry offers hope for the holidays, with “Santa’s Shop”. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
wbtw.com

Temperatures are falling rapidly

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 9 a.m., temperatures throughout the area have fallen more than 10 degrees. The wind is also whipping. There have been two observed 50+ mph gusts in Florence and Myrtle Beach, but most of the area is gusting in the 30s and 40s. Trees have been falling and there have been power outages as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cn2.com

Freezing Temps and Rain Causing Concern at Home and on the Road

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Both state and county leaders want you to stay safe on the roads if you’re planning to travel in the next couple days. The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. Along side this preparation for the cold, officials are also advising those who plan to be on the road with some tips.
FOX8 News

North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain

(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

WATCH: An inside look at how NORAD tracks Santa on Christmas Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You better watch out, better not cry! Santa Claus is on his way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Our Erica Edwards recently spoke to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) about how its Santa Tracker project came to be and what goes into following his yearly trek.
kool1027.com

Bitter Cold Heading This Way

A bitterly cold Christmas weekend is on tap for the state of South Carolina. A cold front will push through between 5am and noon on Friday, with temperatures rapidly falling through Friday evening. The coldest wind chills are expected between 9pm Friday and 9am Saturday. Wind chills in the area are expected to range from -5 to 5 degrees. With little warming over the weekend, pipe bursts are possible, and strong wind gusts Friday could cause power outages.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wglt.org

Blizzard conditions possible as winter storm watch begins Thursday

Blizzard conditions are possible across central Illinois on Thursday and Friday, threatening to snarl holiday travel plans. A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday morning for Bloomington-Normal and the rest of central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall of between 3 and 5 inches is expected, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected — as low as 30 below in Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy