Top Speed

Toyota And BMW Are Banking That Electrification Is Not The Only Path Forward

Just like every other automaker, Toyota and BMW are tackling climate change by going carbon-neutral at some point in their lifetimes. However, unlike the rest of the industry, these two automakers believe that electrification isn't the only way forward. Toyota has been resistant to solely embracing just electric vehicles. Instead, it believes in a multi-solution approach. And surprisingly, that's now the case with BMW as well.
Top Speed

As The EV Push Continues, BMW Engineer Believes Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Already At Death's Door

Most electric vehicles (EV) nowadays are powered by lithium-ion batteries in varying forms. However, as the push for EVs continues across the automotive landscape, the industry still has yet to reach the peak of electric drivetrains and battery technology, unlike the internal combustion engine (ICE) which is near its absolute pinnacle at this point in terms of performance and environmental friendliness. To achieve our ultimate goals in terms of fast charging speeds and extraordinarily-long range, one of BMW's top engineers thinks that lithium-ion batteries will eventually be phased out. And perhaps sooner than later.
CarBuzz.com

Bertone Reveals 1,100-HP Supercar That Runs On Plastic

Bertone is one of the greatest design houses of all time, having penned supercars like the Lamborghini Countach and Lancia Stratos. To celebrate its 110th anniversary, Bertone just launched a new supercar called the GB110 (centodieci). After being teased earlier this year, the GB110 debuts with a revolutionary (but mysterious) powertrain that produces 1,100 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque.
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT2, Fisker Ronin: Car News Headlines

Mercedes-Benz AMG has launched a new race car based on its GT sports car, designed for GT2 competition. The car will be aimed primarily at teams competing in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series, whose highlight is the 24 Hours of Spa. Fisker in November finally started production of its handsome...
insideevs.com

First Batch Of Solid-State Batteries Shipped By QuantumScape To EV Makers

QuantumScape, one of the most well-known solid-state battery developers, shipped its first batch of 24-layer lithium-metal cells to electric vehicle manufacturers for in-house testing. According to the company’s official press release, these prototype cells are known internally as “A0” samples and represent QuantumScape’s biggest milestone for 2022. Previously, the California-based...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Now Selling Demo Vehicles Because Demand Is So High

Demand for new Teslas is so high right now the automaker has authorized its North American stores to begin selling the display and test-drive vehicles. The news comes from Electrek and it should not come as a huge surprise. Not only is the business quarter about to end, but also the year itself. Automakers are anxious to end the year and quarter on a high note and Tesla is certainly no exception.
Autoweek.com

Here’s Our First Glimpse of Ford’s MEB-Based EV

Ford of Europe prepares to reveal new battery-electric crossover based on Volkswagen's MEB platform. The unnamed vehicle is one of nine battery-electric models Ford plans to launch in Europe by 2024. The MEB-based Ford is expected to share quite a bit with the Volkswagen ID.4, and will be positioned below...
msn.com

Volvo EX30 city car to launch next year as entry model

At the end of the presentation for the battery-electric 2023 Volvo EX90, automaker CEO Jim Rowan gave everyone a tease of a smaller model to debut next year. Sitting in the dark next to an equally dark EX90, the new model looked like a Mini Me version of the EX90 down to the chunky stance and taillight signature. There were rumblings among media that this was the new EX30. In an interview with Automotive News Europe, Rowan confirmed suspicions by calling the new small car by that name. The EX30 will take up the entry slot in the Volvo lineup, offered as part of the Care by Volvo subscription service to keep the price down for its Gen Z target market of first-time car buyers.
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto Concept Is Going Into Production

Nissan is headed to the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) with not one but 12 vehicles, many of which are modified versions of existing cars. But the most exciting is the production version of the Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto concept we saw at the same event this year. Nissan hasn't detailed much at this stage, but the TAS press release from the automaker specifies that the car that will be displayed (pictured) is the "mass-market version" of the concept, which will be showcased alongside the Fairlady Z432R race car that inspired it.
CarBuzz.com

Say Hello To The World's First Twin-Turbo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

YouTuber, drag racer, and Corvette enthusiast Emelia Hartford recently revealed the world's first twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette Z06, and now her latest video has revealed what the insane setup sounds like. After beating Chevrolet's claimed quarter-mile times with a loaner Z06, Hartford recently took delivery of her own example, which she...
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

