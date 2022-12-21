Read full article on original website
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Top Speed
Toyota And BMW Are Banking That Electrification Is Not The Only Path Forward
Just like every other automaker, Toyota and BMW are tackling climate change by going carbon-neutral at some point in their lifetimes. However, unlike the rest of the industry, these two automakers believe that electrification isn't the only way forward. Toyota has been resistant to solely embracing just electric vehicles. Instead, it believes in a multi-solution approach. And surprisingly, that's now the case with BMW as well.
I visited a museum exhibit about Tesla and saw the car that allegedly inspired Elon Musk to start making electric vehicles
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles features an up-close look at Tesla's rarest prototypes, including the Cybertruck and the "Optimus" bot.
Top Speed
As The EV Push Continues, BMW Engineer Believes Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Already At Death's Door
Most electric vehicles (EV) nowadays are powered by lithium-ion batteries in varying forms. However, as the push for EVs continues across the automotive landscape, the industry still has yet to reach the peak of electric drivetrains and battery technology, unlike the internal combustion engine (ICE) which is near its absolute pinnacle at this point in terms of performance and environmental friendliness. To achieve our ultimate goals in terms of fast charging speeds and extraordinarily-long range, one of BMW's top engineers thinks that lithium-ion batteries will eventually be phased out. And perhaps sooner than later.
Bertone Reveals 1,100-HP Supercar That Runs On Plastic
Bertone is one of the greatest design houses of all time, having penned supercars like the Lamborghini Countach and Lancia Stratos. To celebrate its 110th anniversary, Bertone just launched a new supercar called the GB110 (centodieci). After being teased earlier this year, the GB110 debuts with a revolutionary (but mysterious) powertrain that produces 1,100 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT2, Fisker Ronin: Car News Headlines
Mercedes-Benz AMG has launched a new race car based on its GT sports car, designed for GT2 competition. The car will be aimed primarily at teams competing in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series, whose highlight is the 24 Hours of Spa. Fisker in November finally started production of its handsome...
electrek.co
Cadillac revives iconic symbol for the CELESTIQ EV as it prepares for an all-electric future
Cadillac is gearing up for what’s expected to be the most significant transformation in the automaker’s 120-year history. For its flagship EV, Cadillac will bring back one of its most iconic symbols, first reserved for its most prestigious models, leading the brand into an all-electric future. The Cadillac...
insideevs.com
First Batch Of Solid-State Batteries Shipped By QuantumScape To EV Makers
QuantumScape, one of the most well-known solid-state battery developers, shipped its first batch of 24-layer lithium-metal cells to electric vehicle manufacturers for in-house testing. According to the company’s official press release, these prototype cells are known internally as “A0” samples and represent QuantumScape’s biggest milestone for 2022. Previously, the California-based...
VW Group Will Differentiate Its Brands With Different Power Outputs To Avoid Brand Overlap
Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume announced a new direction for the company during the automaker's Extraordinary General Metting 2022, pinpointing the brand's design language and recent dip in build quality as primary concerns that need to be addressed. VW Group brands will also see power outputs used as a differentiation between brands.
Toyota's CEO isn't fully sold on electric cars — and he says a 'silent majority' is on his side
Toyota boss Akio Toyoda thinks there's still a place for hybrids and that going all-in on EVs would be a big mistake.
Tesla Now Selling Demo Vehicles Because Demand Is So High
Demand for new Teslas is so high right now the automaker has authorized its North American stores to begin selling the display and test-drive vehicles. The news comes from Electrek and it should not come as a huge surprise. Not only is the business quarter about to end, but also the year itself. Automakers are anxious to end the year and quarter on a high note and Tesla is certainly no exception.
Autoweek.com
Here’s Our First Glimpse of Ford’s MEB-Based EV
Ford of Europe prepares to reveal new battery-electric crossover based on Volkswagen's MEB platform. The unnamed vehicle is one of nine battery-electric models Ford plans to launch in Europe by 2024. The MEB-based Ford is expected to share quite a bit with the Volkswagen ID.4, and will be positioned below...
Take a full photo tour of the new electric Hummer, which costs $113,000, weighs 4.5 tons, and can drive sideways
Humongous, fast, and flashy, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is unlike any electric vehicle that came before it. See the "supertruck" up close.
msn.com
Volvo EX30 city car to launch next year as entry model
At the end of the presentation for the battery-electric 2023 Volvo EX90, automaker CEO Jim Rowan gave everyone a tease of a smaller model to debut next year. Sitting in the dark next to an equally dark EX90, the new model looked like a Mini Me version of the EX90 down to the chunky stance and taillight signature. There were rumblings among media that this was the new EX30. In an interview with Automotive News Europe, Rowan confirmed suspicions by calling the new small car by that name. The EX30 will take up the entry slot in the Volvo lineup, offered as part of the Care by Volvo subscription service to keep the price down for its Gen Z target market of first-time car buyers.
The electric Hummer isn't as great for the environment as you might think — and it proves not all EVs are created equal
The GMC Hummer EV creates more emissions than other electric vehicles and is, in many ways, a supersized gas guzzler for a new era.
China's CATL to provide EV batteries for Honda starting in 2024
TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China.
Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto Concept Is Going Into Production
Nissan is headed to the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) with not one but 12 vehicles, many of which are modified versions of existing cars. But the most exciting is the production version of the Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto concept we saw at the same event this year. Nissan hasn't detailed much at this stage, but the TAS press release from the automaker specifies that the car that will be displayed (pictured) is the "mass-market version" of the concept, which will be showcased alongside the Fairlady Z432R race car that inspired it.
2022 Chevy Bolt EUV Review: A Great Start for Affordable EVs
Peter HolderithThe Bolt EUV is the second-cheapest EV in America behind the regular Bolt. It punches well above its weight.
Say Hello To The World's First Twin-Turbo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
YouTuber, drag racer, and Corvette enthusiast Emelia Hartford recently revealed the world's first twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette Z06, and now her latest video has revealed what the insane setup sounds like. After beating Chevrolet's claimed quarter-mile times with a loaner Z06, Hartford recently took delivery of her own example, which she...
CarBuzz.com
