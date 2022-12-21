Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity
In Texas, seven children have died from the flu. In Travis County, the illness has taken the lives of five adults.
texasbreaking.com
Texas State Hospitals Have Growing Waitlist for Mental Beds
According to information from the Health and Human Services Commission, Texas state hospitals have at least 842 inpatient psychiatric beds that are not operational. The hospitals are designed to run these beds, but due to a persistent staffing deficit, they have been vacant for months. ‘Terrible Condition for the First...
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
WPMI
Migrants in Texas continue sleeping outside even as temporary shelter opens
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend during a massive winter storm, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets of Texas. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the...
MySanAntonio
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Texas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
fox7austin.com
Chilly Christmas ahead for Central Texas
The big freeze may be winding down, but we're still looking at a chilly Christmas for Central Texas. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
inforney.com
Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors
The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
TxDPS asks holiday travelers to look out for possible human trafficking
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has asked holiday travelers to look out for possible human trafficking. As an increase in people hit the roads and make their way through the airports this holiday season, there is an increased opportunity for the community to spot potential human trafficking activities and report […]
Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
texasstandard.org
How the state’s cold snap will affect unhoused populations, and how you can help
Within the next few days, all of Texas will experience temperatures that drop to below freezing. Amid concerns of power outages, policy makers are also making preparations for the thousands of unhoused people across the state. Kyle Taylor – a member of the Irving City Council and the CEO of...
It is illegal in Texas to leave your dog outside without proper shelter in extreme temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is about to get frigid in Texas. It is important to prepare for the cold temperatures, and pets should be at the top of the mind. As a reminder, it is against the law in Texas to leave your dog outside, without adequate shelter, in extreme temperatures.
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas shelters prepare for twin emergencies: arctic cold and an increase in migrants
Cities and nonprofits are using a variety of strategies to keep unhoused people warm. But some organizations warn they’re already at capacity as El Paso sends migrants across the state. “Texas shelters prepare for twin emergencies: arctic cold and an increase in migrants” was first published by The Texas...
MySanAntonio
Rig activity rises in Permian Basin, across Texas
Drilling activity rose across the board, rising in the US, Texas and the Permian Basin for the week ending Dec. 22. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes, which has released its weekly rig count since the 1940s, said Thursday – early because of the Christmas holiday – the US rig count rose three to 779, the first rise in four weeks. The count is 193 rigs or 33% higher than the 586 reported last December.
How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas
We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Dec. 23, 2022: The latest on Texas’ winter freeze
The cold front bearing down on Texas was predicted to be “one of the strangest weather days” in Texas history. How did its arrival night match up with forecasts, and how long is the freeze expected to last?. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Dec....
KWTX
How to avoid carbon monoxide exposure amid arctic blast
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Today’s freezing temperatures are causing more folks to use generators and gas heaters to stay warm, but that means they’re also risking carbon monoxide exposure. Carbon monoxide is silent but deadly, sending over 50,000 Americans to the emergency room each year with accidental poisoning,...
Florida man saves dog that has been at the Abilene Animal Shelter the longest
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is used to sad news, with euthanasia, animal abandonment, and not enough adopters. However, Christmas came a little early this year to bring peace and joy to a dogs journey. One dog, named Prince, was at risk for euthanasia, but because of one Florida family, he has […]
Comments / 3