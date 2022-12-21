ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

texasbreaking.com

Texas State Hospitals Have Growing Waitlist for Mental Beds

According to information from the Health and Human Services Commission, Texas state hospitals have at least 842 inpatient psychiatric beds that are not operational. The hospitals are designed to run these beds, but due to a persistent staffing deficit, they have been vacant for months. ‘Terrible Condition for the First...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Texas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors

The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
TYLER, TX
KLST/KSAN

TxDPS asks holiday travelers to look out for possible human trafficking

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has asked holiday travelers to look out for possible human trafficking. As an increase in people hit the roads and make their way through the airports this holiday season, there is an increased opportunity for the community to spot potential human trafficking activities and report […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
CARRIZO SPRINGS, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Rig activity rises in Permian Basin, across Texas

Drilling activity rose across the board, rising in the US, Texas and the Permian Basin for the week ending Dec. 22. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes, which has released its weekly rig count since the 1940s, said Thursday – early because of the Christmas holiday – the US rig count rose three to 779, the first rise in four weeks. The count is 193 rigs or 33% higher than the 586 reported last December.
TEXAS STATE
B93

How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas

We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
MCKINNEY, TX
KWTX

How to avoid carbon monoxide exposure amid arctic blast

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Today’s freezing temperatures are causing more folks to use generators and gas heaters to stay warm, but that means they’re also risking carbon monoxide exposure. Carbon monoxide is silent but deadly, sending over 50,000 Americans to the emergency room each year with accidental poisoning,...
TEXAS STATE

