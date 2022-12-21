Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Iran’s Guards Arrest UK-Iranian Dual Nationals Over Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people with links to Britain on Sunday, including some who held dual nationality, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country, according to a statement published by state media. "Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained...
US News and World Report
Belgian Court Decides to Keep EU Corruption Case Suspect in Detention
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Belgian appeals court decided on Tuesday to keep Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, an Italian suspect in a European Parliament corruption scandal, in detention after prosecutors objected to a decision to release him with an electronic tracking bracelet. Figa-Talamanca is one of four people arrested earlier in December on...
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Call With Zelenskiy
ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday reaffirmed her government's "full support" for Ukraine in a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, her office said in a statement. Meloni, who took office in October, has been a firm supporter of Kyiv, despite friction on the issue within her...
US News and World Report
U.N. Security Council Denounces Taliban Bans on Women in Afghanistan
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday called for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups. In a statement agreed by consensus, the 15-member council said...
US News and World Report
Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Saboteurs 'Liquidated' While Trying to Enter Border Region - Agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian "sabotage group" had been "liquidated" while trying to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. "As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs who attempted to...
US News and World Report
Islamic State Attack in Syria's Raqqa Kills 6 Kurdish Security Forces - Official
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Six Kurdish-led security force members were killed in an Islamic State suicide attack on Monday on a security forces centre in Syria's Raqqa, the chief of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, wrote on Twitter. One suicide bomber was killed and another detained, Farhad Shami, head of...
US News and World Report
Three Killed From Falling Drone Wreckage at Russian Military Base in Saratov -Defence Ministry
(Reuters) - Three military personnel were killed as a result of wreckage from a Ukrainian drone falling on a military base in Russia's Saratov region, Russian agencies reported citing the country's defence ministry. "On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at...
US News and World Report
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
US News and World Report
India Inspects Drug Factories as Gambia Controversy Lingers
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's pharmaceuticals regulator has begun inspecting some drug factories across the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as it tries to ensure high standards after an Indian company's cough and cold syrups were linked to deaths in Gambia. India is known as the "pharmacy of the...
US News and World Report
Russian Troops Work 'Round-The-Clock' on New Air Defence Positions - Interfax
(Reuters) - Russians troops are working "round-the-clock" at new anti-aircraft missile system positions to defend against missile and air strikes by Ukraine, the Russian Interfax reported late on Sunday citing the defence ministry. Crews of the S-300V systems were "mastering new position areas" of the Russian long range surface-to-air missile...
US News and World Report
Fire at Lanaz Refinery in Iraq's Erbil Under Control
ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) -A fire at the Lanaz refinery in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil has been brought under control by civil defence teams, the state news agency INA reported on Tuesday. The director of civil defence teams in Erbil said no casualties were reported. Photos shared earlier by...
US News and World Report
Angolan Court Orders Seizure of Dos Santos's Assets - Lusa News Agency
LISBON (Reuters) - Angola's Supreme Court has ordered the "preventive" seizure of assets worth around $1 billion held by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the southern African country's former president, Portugal's Lusa news agency said on Tuesday. The court document cited by Lusa, dated Dec. 19, said authorities had...
US News and World Report
At Least 16 Killed in Bus Crash in Sudan
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - At least 16 people were killed and 19 injured on the outskirts of the Sudanese city of Omdurman when the bus they were travelling in collided with a dump truck, police said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by John Stonestreet)
US News and World Report
Putin Turns on Oligarchs to Shore Up Russian Economic, Battlefield Woes
President Vladimir Putin is poised to begin seizing valuable assets of oligarchs he deems insufficiently loyal at a time that the international isolation from his unprovoked war in Ukraine is causing the Russian economy to reel. [. Read:. Russia Threatens U.S. Against Sending Patriots to Ukraine: ‘An Escalation of the...
US News and World Report
Ten Killed After Burkina Faso Bus Hits Landmine on Christmas Day
DAKAR (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger bus triggered a landmine in eastern Burkina Faso on Christmas Day, the government said in a statement on Monday. The bus was travelling from the market town of Fada N'Gourma around 220 km (136...
US News and World Report
Dozens of People Hospitalized by Ammonia Leak in Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia on Sunday, sickening dozens of people and closing a main international highway, officials said. A state of emergency was declared in the town of Pirot, with authorities telling residents not to leave their homes. Dozens of...
US News and World Report
Israel Says Palestinian Suspect Held for Jerusalem Bombs
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian man suspected of carrying out the deadly twin bombings in Jerusalem's outskirts a month ago has been arrested, Israel's police and domestic security service said on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested six days after the Nov. 23 blasts which killed two people, police and Shin...
US News and World Report
Afghanistan Car Blast Kills Provincial Police Chief, Two Others
KABUL (Reuters) - A car blast in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province killed three people on Monday, including a provincial police chief, the Taliban-Run Afghan interior ministry said. Two others were injured in the blast near Badakhshan's police headquarters, interior ministry spokesperson, Abdul Nafi Takor, said, adding that four people had been...
US News and World Report
Nigerien Military Helicopter Crashes at Niamey Airport, Killing Three
NIAMEY (Reuters) - A Nigerien military helicopter crashed landing at an airport in the capital Niamey on Monday, killing three people on board including an expatriate instructor, the defence ministry said. The helicopter was returning from a routine training flight when it crashed on a military runway, the statement said....
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Bomber Air Base, Three Killed
(Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to one of its air bases for long-range bombers deep inside its own territory and that three Russian air force personnel had been killed in the incident. The drone was allegedly flying near Russia's Engels air base...
Comments / 0