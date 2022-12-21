I visited Kensington, one of London's wealthiest neighborhoods where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived before they got engaged. Take a look around.

Mikhaila Friel visited Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived while dating and engaged. Mikhaila Friel/Insider, Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

I visited Kensington, the wealthy London neighborhood that has the most expensive street in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan lived on the grounds of Kensington Palace while they were dating.

I can understand why the couple didn't want to live in a place surrounded by royal mania.

Kensington Palace in Kensington, London. Pawel Libera/Getty Images

Back in June, I visited Kensington, the wealthy London neighborhood where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first home.

In June, I traveled from my home in Glasgow, Scotland, to London for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked the monarch's 70th anniversary on the throne . It was the last major royal celebration before the Queen died at the age of 96 on September 8.

During my visit, I spent a day in Kensington, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in London, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first home together on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

In October 2021, Kensington Palace Gardens — the street where Kensington Palace is located — was named the most expensive street in the UK on Zoopla's Rich List for the 13th consecutive year. The street, which is home to billionaires and embassies, has an average property price of £29.9 million, or around $36.1 million, according to Zoopla.

Nottingham Cottage. Netflix

Harry and Meghan lived in a cottage by Kensington Palace while they were dating.

Harry and Meghan lived together in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace while they were dating, and Harry said in his Netflix docuseries that he proposed to the then-actress in the palace's North Garden in 2017.

They lived there until 2019, when they moved to the nearby Frogmore Cottage in Windsor shortly before welcoming their first child, Archie. The family then relocated to California shortly after their step back from royal life in 2020.

Mikhaila Friel outside Kensington Palace in London. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

My first stop was Kensington Palace, a royal residence and tourist attraction.

Kensington Palace has been a royal residence for many centuries, and it was famously Queen Victoria's childhood home before she moved to Buckingham Palace in 1837, according to Historic Royal Palaces. The palace has also been home to Princess Diana as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton in recent years.

This wasn't my first visit to Kensington Palace. (Back in February 2020, I enjoyed afternoon tea at two of the palace's restaurants.) Every time I visit, I'm astounded by how magnificent it is.

The statue of Princess Diana in the Kensington Palace Sunken Garden. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I visited the Sunken Gardens, where Harry and Meghan posed for their engagement photos in 2017.

The gardens on the palace grounds are free to enter. It looked rather different from when Harry and Meghan posed for their engagement photo call in 2017. First of all, the pond had no water in it when I visited.

And more notably, there was now a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales , that Harry and William unveiled on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday on July 1, 2021.

Marlene Koenig, left, takes a photograph of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I was joined by Marlene Koenig, a US-based royal historian who said she has visited the UK 50 times.

Marlene Koenig is an expert on British and European royalty. I previously met Koenig several times over Skype, but the Platinum Jubilee marked the first time we'd met in person. We decided that Kensington would be the most fitting location.

During our meeting, Koenig told me that she heard some members of the public booing Harry and Meghan during a service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, their first joint royal engagement in two years , for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"We did hear boos coming from further down, but there were far more cheers. With the sound of the bells, you couldn't really hear everything. By contrast, Boris Johnson got massive boos and calls to resign, she said, referring to the former UK Prime Minister who resigned in July .

Kensington Palace Gardens. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

We then ventured out to Kensington Palace Gardens, said to be the most expensive street in the UK.

Kensington Palace Gardens is a tree-lined street that consists of gated mansions and embassies, with security guards at both ends. It was quiet when we visited, and I couldn't help but feel intimidated by the guards who stared at us.

A property on Kensington Palace Gardens in London. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Many of the properties had towering gates, making it impossible to see.

Construction of the street began in the 1840s , and in the 20th century, the homes became so unaffordable that they were sold off as ambassadors' residences, The Guardian reports. It's only in the last couple of decades that some of the properties have become private homes again, the publication added.

The Romanian Embassy in London. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The street is also home to several embassies.

We passed the Romanian Embassy (photographed), as well as the French Embassy and the Russian Embassy.

Kensington High Street. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

We then visited the nearby Kensington High Street, a bustling area filled with cafes and shops.

Kensington High Street is just a five-minute walk from the palace, and it's filled with clothing stores, grocery stores, tourist shops, and cafes. I found myself wondering if anyone who lived or worked in the local area had ever witnessed Harry and Meghan pop out to buy their groceries.

A tourist store in Kensington, London. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Tourist stores celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in full force.

Tourist stores sold masks with the royal family's faces on them, royal figurines, and candy and shortbread that had packaging with the Queen's face.

A figurine of Queen Elizabeth II at a tourist store in Kensington, London. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I purchased this figurine of Queen Elizabeth II for my gran, who is an avid royal watcher.

The solar-powered Platinum Jubilee figurine of Queen Elizabeth was the perfect souvenir to bring back to Scotland. It now sits proudly on my grandmother's windowsill.

The Kensington Palace flower corner. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

We passed the Kensington Flower Corner, where Meghan reportedly used to buy flowers.

Meghan previously wrote in her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, that Kensington Flower Corner was her favorite place to buy flowers in London, according to Hello Magazine.

Property listings in Kensington, London. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Later, we passed a local real-estate agent's office, which gave a glimpse into how much it would cost to live in Kensington.

One five-bedroom home in Kensington was listed for rent at £2,950, or around $3,600, per week. That equates to £12,783, or around $15,500, per month, the listing stated.

Kensington Palace in London Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Kensington, but I can understand why Harry and Meghan left.

Visiting Kensington was like visiting another world — one where price tags are nonexistent, and where royals are at the center of everything. I thoroughly enjoyed taking in the palace grounds and the luxury properties that surround it.

But I can also imagine that it would have been overwhelming to live there, especially as Meghan had just married into the royal family at the time.