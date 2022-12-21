Read full article on original website
WIBW
Salvation Army’s Warming Center provides relief for many
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many residents have been left with no heat during the freezing temperatures, but a local organization is helping the community stay warm. The Salvation Army, located at 1320 SE 6th St., is providing a warming center for families in the city from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cameron Taylor, emergency assistance case manager, said providing these services for the community is the right thing to do.
WIBW
Warmer for Christmas Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be another frigid night for Christmas Eve night but the good news is winds should be light enough to where the wind chill won’t be as much of a factor compared to Friday night/Saturday morning. It gets warmer for Christmas Day with a brief cool down Monday before getting above freezing starting Tuesday.
Fire destroys home north of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
WIBW
Weather closes Zoo Lights Friday but tickets are still good
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has decided to not open Zoo Lights on Friday due to the brisk winter storm that came through Topeka on Thursday, December 22, but there is still a chance for residents to enjoy the Zoo Lights. The Topeka Zoo will not open its...
lawrencekstimes.com
How to help Lawrence people experiencing homelessness during the cold snap
Advocates for people experiencing homelessness are looking for supplies and volunteer help as snow and dangerously cold wind chills approach Lawrence. The wind chills in the forecast could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Lawrence is expected to see wind chill indices close to 30 degrees below 0° from late Thursday through early Friday, the NWS forecast showed as of Wednesday morning.
WIBW
Couple plans to turn historic church camp into FASD community
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local couple has a dream: to one day soon turn a historic Topeka church camp into an independent living community for young adults with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder or FASD. “This property [Forest Park] is amazing,” Kat Meinhardt said. “We are hoping to revitalize a...
WIBW
Manhattan resource center helps those people in need
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the below zero temps many people are looking for a place to stay and be cozy. “Be Able Community Center” is a non-profit resource center that has been open for almost three years now. Executive director of the center, Scott Voos, said he...
WIBW
Small fire at dry cleaner in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - At 4:19 a.m. Friday morning, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Stickels Cleaners at 714 N. 12th St. for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a shed behind the business with an occupant working to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained within 10 minutes of arrival. A total of 16 firefighters responded on 6 fire apparatus with the last units clearing at around 5:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.
WIBW
Topeka-area road crews were ready for major winter storm on Thursday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area road crews weren’t caught off guard by the arrival of a major winter storm that descended on Topeka and northeast Kansas on Thursday morning. Tony Trower, the deputy director of public works for the city of Topeka, said he and his crews monitor the forecast about a week out.
WIBW
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
WIBW
City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break. The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.
WIBW
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews, Soldier Township Fire Crews, and Silver Lake Fire Crews are currently responding to a house fire that was called in around 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 4400 block of 62nd St. Two adults, a child, and pets were all home and...
WIBW
Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
WIBW
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
WIBW
Topeka church holds Christmas Eve services
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First Lutheran Church was one of many area churches holding Christmas Eve services on Saturday. The holiday service kicked off with some special Christmas prelude music. Members of the Church council greeted folks as they began to fill in the seats. Senior Pastor of First Lutheran...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Topeka, KS
Topeka is the capital city of Kansas and the seat of Shawnee County. It is situated on the Kansas River in the eastern part of the state. The city’s name comes from the Indian term for “smoky hill” or “a good place to dig potatoes.”. The...
How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
Winter storm creating longer weekend for state workers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor is shutting down all state buildings in Shawnee County Thursday and Friday, giving employees an extended holiday break. An anticipated winter storm Thursday and cold temperatures Friday are prompting the state, the county and many others to shut down early for the holiday weekend. For a full list of closings, […]
WIBW
Geary Co. officials rescue hunter stranded in icy water for two hours
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County officials were able to rescue a hunter who got stranded in the icy waters of Milford Lake as he attempted to gather his geese decoys in the midst of a major winter storm. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office said just after 9:40 a.m. on...
