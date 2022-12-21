CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was horror and strife in the headlines in Chicago and across the country and the world in 2022 – but it's always important also to highlight the people and organizations who are making a difference. Here are some of CBS 2's stories from 2022 that put a spotlight on the good being done in our community, and the ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things. Cincinnati doctor keeps returning to Robbins middle school to pay...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO