Athletic Defensive Lineman DK Kalu is Officially a Baylor Bear

Dave Aranda and Baylor football's defensive line gets a star athlete in DK Kalu, a three-star product who signed with the Bears on early signing day . Kalu is a 6'2", 270-pound product from Ridge Point High School in Missouri City.

Kalu chose the Bears over Iowa State, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, TCU, Buffalo, Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Rice, Utah State, UTSA and plenty more.

While he is currently listed as a defensive lineman, his true projection at the collegiate level will be at defensive end. He committed to the Bears on June 28 shortly after his official visit to campus.

Though he missed his junior season of high school due to injury, his comeback senior season for Ridge Point was impressive. Kalu totaled 46 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2022.

He helped lead a Ridge Point defense that allowed less than 16 points per game and made it to the third round of the playoffs.

Kalu was the 20th commitment in the class of 2023 for the Bears, and he joins Lakeview Centennial (TX) defensive lineman Trey Wilson, La Grange (TX) defensive lineman Jaren Woods, Ellison (TX) defensive lineman Brendan Bett and transfer nose tackle Jerrell Boykins of Hutchinson C.C. as one of the new big nasties up front.

Kalu has built a close relationship with Bears' defensive line coach DJ Johnson, and this is a massive get for Johnson and Aranda's defensive front.

The sneaky strong youngster is also a district-winning shot putter, bringing big muscle to Waco.

