Buying a cell phone for your kid is inevitable. Here’s how to keep things under control (Surviving Parenting)

Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks
Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop. Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly. “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
Her husband died. Then the bank canceled their credit card and said no to a new one.
Imagine you have a credit card that you rely on. You have a solid payment history and a credit limit that you don’t abuse. Then one day, it’s gone. It’s something that Susan, 75, is coping with after the loss of her husband of more than 52 years.
Single Mother Slashed Date's Tires After He Refused to Buy Her Kids Food
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you're going to encounter on a first date. I've heard many stories, everything from people pretending to go to the bathroom and then leaving to others having someone call and interrupt the date with a fake emergency.
Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out
Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat
A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
Teacher, 28, who quit her job to become stay-at-home girlfriend says her next aim is to get married and have children
A woman quit her school job as a teacher to be a stay-at-home girlfriend of her rich boyfriend. Summer Hawkins, a 28-year-old teacher living in Bristol, England, was stressed and unhappy with her work life. Despite all the effort she put into her work, she got only enough money to cover her expensive rent.
Greedy parent demands 16-year-old hand over monthly wages from part-time job
When should a child start paying their way in their household?. Photo byPhoto by Toa Heftiba on UnsplashonUnsplash. By the time a child reaches 16, it's fairly common for them to seek out a part-time job so that they can make a bit of extra money to fund whatever extra lifestyle perks they want.
I've been a teacher for 12 years. Please: Skip the holiday mug and give your kid's teacher a gift card instead
Although any holiday gift is a nice gesture, gift cards can treat teachers, help them with expenses, and go toward professional development.
Woman doesn't wake up her partner after being told her wakeups are annoying
Black Alarm Clock On TablePhoto byContent Pixie/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are not a morning person, getting someone to wake you up is sometimes necessary. But, if you were to treat that person poorly they may not want you to wake them up for very long.
Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication
Some pills coming out of a pill bottlePhoto byOlga DeLawrence/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you can't afford your medications you might have to ask someone for help, especially if the medications are important to take regularly. But, if you need help it may not be the best idea to try and guilt trip someone into paying for it.
Man refuses to pay back loan from best friend because she has fewer bills than he does: 'I need it more than you do'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My best friend and I worked for the same company, doing the same job, for the same pay. However, I lived at home with my parents while he rented an icy cold basement apartment with a mold problem.
“You know I’ll do better raising them.” Grieving wife shocked when mother-in-law wants custody of her children
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. For so many people, the death of someone you love is one of the hardest things to deal with in life. I have been lucky that I’ve only lost a few people close to me. My great-grandmother, who died peacefully in her sleep at 92, my grandfather, who passed away two years ago at 90, and unfortunately, one friend who committed suicide in his early twenties.
Mother-in-Law Distraught After Woman Refuses to Let Her See Grandson Due to 'Lack of Education'
What is considered a valid reason to cut contact off between a grandparent and grandchild?. When a baby enters the family, there's a lot of excitement that comes along with that new addition. This is a reason for everyone in a family unit to celebrate.
Plane passenger left furious after woman uses attachment to stop them from opening tray table
A plane passenger was left feeling ‘mildly furious’ after the person sitting in front of them attached a device to their seat which meant the tray table attached to the back couldn’t be folded down. Posting in the Reddit forum ‘mildly infuriating’ user DriveFearless uploaded a photo...
'Are you dumb?': Man ghosts woman after telling her his car looks like a beer can and she can’t find it
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. On my first official first date, I told my date his car didn't look like a beer can. We had agreed to meet in a parking lot, and he told me to look for a car that looked like a "red beer can."
Woman on boyfriend: "We're both 23, and his parents won't let him stay overnight at my house"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parents will always want to protect their kids and make sure they're in a loving relationship when they start dating. But what is the limit to how much they care, and when can kids decide for themselves what they want to do? Are they always kids to them even after they're 21?
Woman Declines Date With Coworker's Son After She Learns He’s Too Lazy to Make His Own Sandwiches
About 43% of Americans have gone on blind dates. Usually, the pairing doesn't know anything until they meet one another. But one woman learned a tidbit about her future blind date that led her to cancel the date altogether.
Stay-at-home girlfriend furious after partner refuses to let her go to job interview
Should a person be forced to be a stay-at-home parent even if they don't want to be?. There are many different ways that people who share a life together can contribute to their household. These valid contributions are through bringing income into the home, but also looking after the home, from doing the chores and cooking, to looking after young children.
Kid Falls Asleep In a Box So Mom Does the Most Logical (and Hilarious) Thing She Can
That’s one way to handle it!
Woman harassed with calls and emails for months finds out culprit is mother-in-law with secret identity
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friends Alison and Nate married young, before they really should have, because when they were married they didn’t have enough money to live on their own. This had them living with Nate’s parents for a few years while they saved money and got their lives together. It was a very hard few years for Alison, because no matter what she did, her mother-in-law, Edith, couldn’t stand her.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1