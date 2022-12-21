ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Ukraine war: Zelensky delivers defiant Christmas message after Russian strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his people to persevere in the face of Russian attacks as the country celebrates Christmas. In a defiant speech on Saturday, he said: "Freedom comes at a high price. But slavery has an even higher price." Russia's missile and drone attacks have left millions...
BBC

The agony of endless wait for Indian sailors held in Nigeria

It isn't unusual for seafarers to be away from their families for Christmas and other festivals. But this festive season is particularly hard for the families of 16 Indian sailors who have been under arrest in Nigeria since November, when their ship was taken into custody by authorities there. The...
BBC

Aer Lingus flight makes U-turn after 'bangs and flashes'

Passengers on board a flight from New York to Dublin have reported hearing loud bangs as their plane was forced to make a U-turn shortly after take off. Aer Lingus flight EI106 was due to arrive in Ireland on Saturday morning, but flew back to JFK airport after a "technical issue".
NEW YORK STATE
housebeautiful.com

Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022

Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
BBC

Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation

A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC

Mariupol theatre demolished 'to hide Russian crimes', aide says

Russian authorities have started destroying the ruined theatre in Mariupol, according to an aide to the city's exiled Ukrainian mayor. Petro Andryushchenko accused the occupying authorities of seeking to cover up the murder of hundreds of civilians when the building was bombed by Russian warplanes in March. A screen was...
BBC

Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira

Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
BBC

A year of one political crisis after another

Three prime ministers. Two heads of state. One crisis after another. That, in short, is the story of 2022. There was also a UK Supreme Court ruling that cancelled plans for an independence referendum next October. In Scotland, we started the year in Covid-19 restrictions and ended it with a...
The Next Web

The European Innovation Council splashes some cash on another 78 startups

As part of the 2022 European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program, the Commission selected 78 startups and SMEs to receive up to €470 million in funding. Depending on its needs, each company will get up to €17.5 million in grants and/or equity investments. The latter will be made...
BBC

European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods

A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
BBC

Leo Varadkar 'will not be deterred from visiting Northern Ireland'

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said he will not allow concerns over his personal safety to stop him visiting Northern Ireland. Mr Varadkar has previously been the target of threatening graffiti from loyalists who warned him not to cross the border in Northern Ireland. In March, his Cabinet...

