Detroit, MI

Jared Goff Sets New Lions Franchise Record

By John Maakaron
 6 days ago

Jared Goff has tossed 219 consecutive passes without throwing an interception.

A multitude of reasons have contributed to the Lions turning around their 2022 season.

Among them has been the play of quarterback Jared Goff, who has not thrown an interception in 219 consecutive passes.

The 28-year-old signal-caller has now established a new Lions franchise record, and represents the current longest active streak in the NFL for consecutive passes tossed without a pick.

"It’s fun, man. It’s a lot of fun to be here right now, and to be winning and doing what we’re doing," said Goff . "I think we’ve had two-straight streaks now. We had a streak before the Bills game, and another one now. And, it’s a lot of fun, man. We’re doing some good things and need to keep doing it.”

Playoff talk

The Lions are not shying away from talking about potentially earning a spot in the playoffs, but are aware of the importance of focusing on the present.

"You want to make the playoffs," running back Jamaal Williams told All Lions Tuesday. "You know what you are going for. But, for me, it's more of just being confident in your teammates and everything that we have been doing, our technique, our practices and how we got here. As long as we stay with what we have been doing this whole time, it's Gucci."

With a young roster, not being overly nervous and going out each week and focusing on their preparation -- as they have been all season -- have served the Lions well, especially with the pressure ramping up.

With the Carolina Panthers waiting this weekend, it remains paramount that the Lions execute and continue to win football games.

"It’s right there in front of us. We control our own destiny, to an extent, and yeah, I think we talk about it just like we talk about everything else," Goff told 97.1 The Ticket during his weekly interview. "It’s not like we’re trying to hide from it. We know what we need to do, but it’s one week at a time. If we don’t handle our business this week, we’ve got no ability to further talk about it. We have to handle our business every week, and see where it falls at the end."

