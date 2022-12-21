Biden-Harris Administration providing $10.4M in state for on-demand transit; Rocky Mount on list for funding

Rocky Mount is on a list to receive part of $10.4 million from a federal transportation grant program to the state Transportation Department for a project to expand on-demand transit services for up to 11 communities across North Carolina.

The announcement came early Wednesday via a news release from the federal Transportation Department.

The news release made clear the purpose of the project is to provide improved connectivity for these communities by providing on-demand, that is, point-to-point services tailored to each community's mobility needs.

The news release also said another purpose of the project is to encourage pooled transit trips to reduce emissions, reduce wait times and improve travel time reliability in rural areas and extend the useful life of transit vehicles and equipment.

And the news release said the project is going to further the state Transportation Department’s goals of creating an interdependent multi-modal transportation network that safely accommodates all users.

“More than one million people in North Carolina live in a household without a car or have other barriers limiting their access to reliable transportation,” Ryan Brumfield, director of the Division of Integrated Mobility, a unit in the state Transportation Department, said a statement on Wednesday morning issued by the state Transportation Department.

“By expanding on-demand transit services, we take an important step to remove barriers for these individuals," Brumfield said. "Having a more robust network of multimodal services will connect people to the jobs, educational opportunities, appointments and shopping they need for their daily lives.”

The state Transportation Department said the $10.4 million funding is going to pay for advanced transit scheduling software deployment and, in some communities, third-party contracts for vehicles and drivers to support the new on-demand services.

The state Transportation Department said the Integrated Mobility Division applied for the funds to expand on-demand transit, in part, because of the success of prior on-demand transit deployments in North Carolina, including Wilson's RIDE service.

Wilson received nationwide attention for having replaced the bus system there in 2020 with on-demand minivans.

The federal Transportation Department's news release said the federal program, which is new as a result of the Biden-Harris administration, is going to invest approximately $2 billion through 2026 for projects to improve highways, bridges and tunnels, address highway safety, increase access to agricultural, commercial, energy or freight facilities to support the economy and bring flexible transit services to rural and tribal areas.

The news release said that due to decades of disinvestment, approximately 13 percent of rural roads and 10 percent of off-system bridges, most of which are in rural areas, are in poor condition.

The news release also said that the fatality rate on rural roads is two times greater than on urban roads.

“Infrastructure investments haven't always reached rural America, leaving far too many roads, bridges and other parts of the transportation system across our country in disrepair,” federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in prepared remarks as part of the news release.

“Today's announcement is one of many ways this administration is delivering the investments that rural communities have gone without for far too long, modernizing transportation, creating economic opportunity and making life better for millions of people,” Buttigieg said.

The news release said the federal Transportation Department received applications requesting approximately $10 billion in funding, far exceeding the nearly $300 million available this year.

However, the news release said that over the next five years in North Carolina, as a result of the infrastructure law successfully advocated in 2021 by the Biden-Harris Administration, $7.8 billion is going to be invested in roads and bridges, $920 million is going to be invested for public transportation, $109 million is going to be invested for electric vehicle charging and $460 million is going to be invested in airports.