ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Biden-Harris Administration providing $10.4M in state for on-demand transit; Rocky Mount on list for funding

By BY WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIoHf_0jq3JCfF00

Rocky Mount is on a list to receive part of $10.4 million from a federal transportation grant program to the state Transportation Department for a project to expand on-demand transit services for up to 11 communities across North Carolina.

The announcement came early Wednesday via a news release from the federal Transportation Department.

The news release made clear the purpose of the project is to provide improved connectivity for these communities by providing on-demand, that is, point-to-point services tailored to each community's mobility needs.

The news release also said another purpose of the project is to encourage pooled transit trips to reduce emissions, reduce wait times and improve travel time reliability in rural areas and extend the useful life of transit vehicles and equipment.

And the news release said the project is going to further the state Transportation Department’s goals of creating an interdependent multi-modal transportation network that safely accommodates all users.

“More than one million people in North Carolina live in a household without a car or have other barriers limiting their access to reliable transportation,” Ryan Brumfield, director of the Division of Integrated Mobility, a unit in the state Transportation Department, said a statement on Wednesday morning issued by the state Transportation Department.

“By expanding on-demand transit services, we take an important step to remove barriers for these individuals," Brumfield said. "Having a more robust network of multimodal services will connect people to the jobs, educational opportunities, appointments and shopping they need for their daily lives.”

The state Transportation Department said the $10.4 million funding is going to pay for advanced transit scheduling software deployment and, in some communities, third-party contracts for vehicles and drivers to support the new on-demand services.

The state Transportation Department said the Integrated Mobility Division applied for the funds to expand on-demand transit, in part, because of the success of prior on-demand transit deployments in North Carolina, including Wilson's RIDE service.

Wilson received nationwide attention for having replaced the bus system there in 2020 with on-demand minivans.

The federal Transportation Department's news release said the federal program, which is new as a result of the Biden-Harris administration, is going to invest approximately $2 billion through 2026 for projects to improve highways, bridges and tunnels, address highway safety, increase access to agricultural, commercial, energy or freight facilities to support the economy and bring flexible transit services to rural and tribal areas.

The news release said that due to decades of disinvestment, approximately 13 percent of rural roads and 10 percent of off-system bridges, most of which are in rural areas, are in poor condition.

The news release also said that the fatality rate on rural roads is two times greater than on urban roads.

“Infrastructure investments haven't always reached rural America, leaving far too many roads, bridges and other parts of the transportation system across our country in disrepair,” federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in prepared remarks as part of the news release.

“Today's announcement is one of many ways this administration is delivering the investments that rural communities have gone without for far too long, modernizing transportation, creating economic opportunity and making life better for millions of people,” Buttigieg said.

The news release said the federal Transportation Department received applications requesting approximately $10 billion in funding, far exceeding the nearly $300 million available this year.

However, the news release said that over the next five years in North Carolina, as a result of the infrastructure law successfully advocated in 2021 by the Biden-Harris Administration, $7.8 billion is going to be invested in roads and bridges, $920 million is going to be invested for public transportation, $109 million is going to be invested for electric vehicle charging and $460 million is going to be invested in airports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
RALEIGH, NC
Hot News

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

These NC counties have the longest life expectancies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

Police investigating deadly Raleigh crash

Single mother in the Upstate loses almost everything …. Single mother in the Upstate loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe. It'll be another cool day around the Queen City, but some relief is on the way. Temps will gradually warm into the 60s as we head into New Year's weekend.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh-Durham International Airport sees delays, cancellations amid bitter cold

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Christmas holiday approaches during freezing temperatures, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is experiencing multiple flight delays and cancellations. An artic blast on Friday saw wind gusts and lows into the 20s. Power outages began Friday afternoon, leaving thousands across the state without power. Saturday morning...
RALEIGH, NC
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
WNCT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRAL News

Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023

The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
GARNER, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
RALEIGH, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy