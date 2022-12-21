ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OFFICIAL: OL Cooper Young Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago
OL Cooper Young

Height: 6'5" Weight: 305

Hometown: Downington, Pennsylvania

High school: Downington West

Power Five Offers: Maryland, Pitt, Virginia

Group of Five Offers: Temple

Evaluation:

Young primarily lines up at left guard but has the ability to play all three interior spots along the offensive line. He's very physical in the run game as he possesses powerful hands while maintaining good pad level. Pulls exceptionally well and seeks contact in the second level immediately. Young buries opposing linemen consistently and does so quite effortlessly. Understands leverage at a high level and uses it to seal off running lanes. Absolute tone-setter.

Playing time projection:

With his versatility along the interior, there's potential to work into the two-deep early.

Highlights:

