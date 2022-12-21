Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk residents can drop off Christmas trees to be recycled
NORFOLK - Now that Christmas is over, if you have a real Christmas tree and don’t know what to do with it, take it to the Norfolk Fire Division Training Center. The Christmas Tree Recycling Program kicked off Monday for area residents and businesses to bring any live Christmas trees in to be recycled.
doniphanherald.com
$25M lawsuit filed for 2020 fire at Bloomfield egg farm that killed thousands of chickens
A nearly $25 million lawsuit has been filed involving the construction of poultry houses at a Bloomfield egg farm that went up in flames in 2020, killing more than 40,000 chickens. Factory Mutual Insurance Company, a Rhode Island-based insurance company, sued Henning Companies LLC of Iowa. Factory Mutual's attorney, Daniel...
norfolkneradio.com
Christmas Day disturbance leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Christmas Day disturbance leads to the arrest of a Norfolk man for drug possession. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the 400 block of Braasch Avenue around 5 p.m. for a disturbance between a male and a female. Once on scene, police spoke with the female and discovered the male, 50-year-old John Thompson, had left the residence. While speaking with the female, they learned that Thompson left with a bag containing drugs and other paraphernalia.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested on drug charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police say that they were called to a residence around 4:55 p.m. on December 25th for a disturbance. According to officials, when they arrived at a residence in the 400 block of East Braasch Avenue, a male suspect, 50-year-old John Thompson, of Norfolk, had left the residence before the officers got there.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle near Dakota City
A man has died after law enforcement said he was hit by a vehicle near Dakota City early Tuesday evening.
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
WOWT
Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
norfolkneradio.com
Alexander's 32 lead Creighton past DePaul 80-65
Trey Alexander's 32 points led Creighton over DePaul 80-65 on Sunday night. Alexander also added six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-6). Ryan Nembhard scored 16 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Baylor Scheierman recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
