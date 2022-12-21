Read full article on original website
Matt Hohenbrink
2d ago
Nothing new under the Sun. Humanity's always been goofy and playful and it's nice to see the people of the past as what they were: people.
Reply
2
Related
People shocked to discover what nutcrackers are actually for
Nutcrackers have become a staple part of Christmas decor — but their actual purpose has been a shock to some. Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name. People have taken to social media to express their surprise after discovering nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts. It may seem obvious given the name of the figurine, but it seems to have gone right over so many people’s heads. “‘You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?’ -Me, Thanksgiving 2022,” one person tweeted. “Oomf genuinely didn’t know that nutcrackers crack nuts I’m sobbing rn,” another said. “Nutcrackers are actually used to crack...
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing me for a loop.
Woman sent to orphanage to survive the Holocaust is surprised with family mementos by kind stranger
She said that he personally gave her the images in October in New York, calling it 'incredible' that he took it upon himself to do this kind thing.
Upworthy
A driver made his friend walk home after he cat-called women passing by
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on July 9, 2021. It has since been updated. As a woman, merely walking down the street can be a dangerous task. This is, of course, because some cis men and their toxic masculinity make our neighborhoods intimidating spaces. The only way to ensure our communities can remain safe is by holding these individuals accountable. Reddit user Throwaway727v did just that by making his friend walk home after he cat-called a group of women passing down the street from his car. Afterward, he took to the Reddit group "Am I the A*shole?" to ask if he had done the right thing. In his post, he shared what his friend had done and why he chose to take action. Many Reddit users believed he did the right thing.
Frustrated sports journalist goes viral after being sent into blizzard to cover weather
Sports reporter Mark Woodley has gone viral after he candidly expressed his feelings about being asked to go outside to cover the weather in the midst of a blizzard.The Iowa-based journalist took to Twitter on Thursday night to share the footage of himself in the snowstorm, as he was doing a weather report for KWWL-TV, a news station in Waterloo. Speaking to the camera, he explained why he was tasked to report on the topic, which he doesn’t usually cover.“I normally do sports, everything is cancelled here for the next couple of days,” he explained. “So what better time...
The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World
A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Upworthy
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Passenger Shocked To Find Flight Attendant Daughter Working on Her Flight
The video has been watched by more than 206,000 people, one user said: "She must have been so proud so sweet to see this."
The flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save American passengers
It was on 5 September 1986 when a passenger airplane called Pan Am Flight 73 was flying from India to the USA. The airplane contained 380 passengers and 13 crew members. The flight had 2 layovers, one in Pakistan and the other in Germany.
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21 gang-raped during a trip
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Plane passenger left furious after woman uses attachment to stop them from opening tray table
A plane passenger was left feeling ‘mildly furious’ after the person sitting in front of them attached a device to their seat which meant the tray table attached to the back couldn’t be folded down. Posting in the Reddit forum ‘mildly infuriating’ user DriveFearless uploaded a photo...
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
10 of the strangest pregnancies in the world
From the most babies born to one mother to the shortest baby brought to term, these are some of the most notable record-breaking pregnancies.
Shock as Toddler 'Attacked' by a Sheep Is Saved by Family's Rescue Dog
Several users on TikTok praised the dog for swooping in to protect the toddler, noting "big sibling to the rescue."
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
Blind date: ‘He assumed I was over 30. I had fun watching him dig his way out of that hole’
Olivia, 29, a political consultant, meets Shawn, 32, engineer and YouTuber
Comments / 5