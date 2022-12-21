People high on anesthesia are hilarious and their true emotions come out without any filters. A woman on Reddit shared the heartwarming moments she had with her boyfriend when he was under anesthesia and it's sure to make you smile. She wrote, "My boyfriend (M21) had a very long, very invasive surgery today. He was under strong anesthesia for nearly 4 hours. They finally call and say we can come to see him, but warned us he was EXTREMELY high from the anesthesia." They had been in a relationship for about 1.5 years and they have always confessed their love for each other. But this time, the man had a lot more to say. She wrote, "Today was just a new level. He comes out of the ICU, he doesn’t see me at first, and then the nurse points to me and says, 'there she is!' He looks at me, begins to cry, and reaches his hands out for me like a baby, telling me I was the most beautiful thing he's ever seen in the whole world, he is so happy to see me, he loves me, he can't believe I’m his girlfriend, staring at my face, kissing my hands."

16 HOURS AGO