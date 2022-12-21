Read full article on original website
Beautiful reaction of two girls finding out their aunt is a transwoman is winning everyone's hearts
People in the transgender community often go through a lot of challenges and struggles in their lifetime. While they grapple with trying to fit into the world, they also face a number of issues in helping their family accept their reality. Britney P Neang shared a touching video on Instagram of her two nieces patiently listening to her as she explained to them that she is a transwoman. The young girls are seen tearing up as Neang tells them she was assigned male at birth. One of them gently grabs her and collapses onto her chest in a warm and loving embrace. Her remarks visibly moved the youngsters as they acknowledged her identity.
Woman turns creepy text from Jiffy Lube guy into incredible 'teaching moment'
This article originally appeared on 08.09.19There's not a woman alive who hasn't suffered through an unwanted come-on from a creep. Some women are so afraid of these encounters they feel they can't be as nice to men as they'd like, for fear their friendliness will be mistaken for flirtation.One woman's encounter with a creepy come-on has received over 110,000 likes on Twitter because of her flawless response. Twitter user @LovableAndKind recently shared screenshots from a text exchange between her sister and a Jiffy Lube employee who found her phone number and sent her an unsolicited text.
Photographer switches gender roles in sexist vintage ads from the 1950s and 60s
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2021. It has since been updated. The society we live in is a patriarchal one where the power is overwhelmingly held by men. The world is structured in a way that men are at an advantage and gender roles ensure that women are always at their service. This continues to be enforced through stereotypical ads where women are expected to be the perfect wives who cook and clean for their husbands. While the sexism in ads may be a little more subtle today, advertisers in the past did not hold back. The ads from the mid-20th century forced the idea of gender roles violently.
Mama monkey crashes couple's wedding photoshoot and gives them a moment to treasure forever
Many people believe that their wedding day will be the happiest and most significant day of their lives. Even if the day's major aspects are imprinted in memory for all time, the minor ones might be lost with time. The wedding ceremony must be preserved in its entirety, which is why wedding photos and movies are so important. One such couple was too excited when a monkey interrupted their photo shoot, leaving them both startled and laughing. The caption read: "Monkey crashes your wedding."
Women Are Sharing Things Men Do That They Think Will Impress Them That Actually Have The Opposite Effect, So Take Notes
"Please drop the 'alpha male' shtick. It’s exhausting."
20 Practices That People Consider "Womanly" That Men Could Seriously Benefit From Incorporating Into Their Lives
"All the other guys make fun of me for it."
Dolly Parton credits humor as the key to 'never arguing' during her 56 year marriage
Dolly Parton’s long lasting marriage with husband Carl Dean is about as famous as any of her greatest hits. As the story goes, one wholesome first date at a McDonald’s led to tying the knot in 1964—and the two have been together ever since. Fifty-six years and counting. Sure, perhaps Parton and Dean’s compatibility is simply a one-in-a-million act of fate. But even if the stars did perfectly align to bring them together, odds are considerable effort was still required in order to help their relationship through the inevitable ups-and-downs of life. So just what has been the secret sauce keeping that spark alive? In a word, humor.
Boyfriend on anesthesia cannot stop gushing over how beautiful his girlfriend is and it's so cute
People high on anesthesia are hilarious and their true emotions come out without any filters. A woman on Reddit shared the heartwarming moments she had with her boyfriend when he was under anesthesia and it's sure to make you smile. She wrote, "My boyfriend (M21) had a very long, very invasive surgery today. He was under strong anesthesia for nearly 4 hours. They finally call and say we can come to see him, but warned us he was EXTREMELY high from the anesthesia." They had been in a relationship for about 1.5 years and they have always confessed their love for each other. But this time, the man had a lot more to say. She wrote, "Today was just a new level. He comes out of the ICU, he doesn’t see me at first, and then the nurse points to me and says, 'there she is!' He looks at me, begins to cry, and reaches his hands out for me like a baby, telling me I was the most beautiful thing he's ever seen in the whole world, he is so happy to see me, he loves me, he can't believe I’m his girlfriend, staring at my face, kissing my hands."
Grandpa with a wardrobe that opens up into a secret Narnia-themed library is making everyone envious
Some of us love books and live in fantastical lands created by authors that almost seem real and magnificent. It helps us to step away from the cruel reality of the world and give ourselves a break to indulge in dreams and fantasies. However, one person has bought fantasy into realist by creating a beautiful fantastical library. It also has a mysterious element that will play a string for everyone who loves fantasy and mystery.
Guy makes a Tinder profile for his Malamute and the conversations are a laugh riot
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Phil, an Alaskan Malamute, is on Tinder and he's the "goodest of boys." Phil is looking for "nothing serious", just belly rubs. So if you come across a profile of a dapper dog in a tie and a collar, don't forget to swipe right. Eligible bachelorettes in Boston or Los Angeles will find Phil looking for some love in the area. It's easily one of the best Tinder profiles we've come across and the interactions are even more hilarious and incredibly cute. The caretakers of the Alaskan Malamute posted 'matches' and conversations on the profile and we've got to say... that is one smooth dog.
