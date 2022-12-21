ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

50-degree temperature drop coming; 5 things to know about arctic cold

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHTgq_0jq3Hpie00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a high of 50 degrees in Denver before an arctic blast on Wednesday night, sending temperatures on a nosedive to below zero degrees.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

These are the coldest temperatures on record in Denver

Here are five things to know about the arctic cold front:

  1. Timing: The front will start to arrive in the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon and evening. The temperature will drop to 20 degrees by 6 p.m. and zero degrees by 8 p.m. The snow will start to fall by 5 p.m. Wednesday and wrap up by Thursday morning.
  2. Wind chill: A wind chill warning is in effect until 11 a.m. on Friday. Wind chills of negative 50 degrees are possible
  3. Actual temperature : The high on Wednesday will be 50 degrees before temperatures drop to below zero. The low temperature for Thursday morning is negative 14 degrees. The high for Thursday is negative 2 degrees. The low for Friday morning is negative 15 degrees and the high is 16 degrees
  4. Wind: A red flag warning will be in effect for the foothills from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph.
  5. Snow: The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting 1 to 4 inches for the Front Range, Interstate 25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The mountains will see 2 to 8 inches. Some areas could see localized accumulation in greater amounts.
What to have in an emergency kit during extreme cold

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here .

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Over 500 flights cancelled at Denver airport amid arctic conditions

(The Center Square) – Winter weather has caused 554 flights to be cancelled on Thursday at the Denver International Airport, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight data. There were also 534 flights delayed as of Thursday afternoon, the website said, while there were a reported 20,253 delays...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
newsy.com

Winter Weather Is Exploding Across The U.S.

Bitter cold and a bomb cyclone are exploding across the country just in time to ruin holiday plans. The frigid blast of Arctic air is hitting millions of Americans from the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast. "This is not like a snow day when you were a kid; this...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

DIA experiences biggest one-hour temperature drop on record

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy