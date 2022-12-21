50-degree temperature drop coming; 5 things to know about arctic cold

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a high of 50 degrees in Denver before an arctic blast on Wednesday night, sending temperatures on a nosedive to below zero degrees.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Here are five things to know about the arctic cold front:

Timing: The front will start to arrive in the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon and evening. The temperature will drop to 20 degrees by 6 p.m. and zero degrees by 8 p.m. The snow will start to fall by 5 p.m. Wednesday and wrap up by Thursday morning. Wind chill: A wind chill warning is in effect until 11 a.m. on Friday. Wind chills of negative 50 degrees are possible Actual temperature : The high on Wednesday will be 50 degrees before temperatures drop to below zero. The low temperature for Thursday morning is negative 14 degrees. The high for Thursday is negative 2 degrees. The low for Friday morning is negative 15 degrees and the high is 16 degrees Wind: A red flag warning will be in effect for the foothills from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph. Snow: The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting 1 to 4 inches for the Front Range, Interstate 25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The mountains will see 2 to 8 inches. Some areas could see localized accumulation in greater amounts.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here .

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.