fox5dc.com
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
fox5dc.com
Tree crushes home in Laurel, 1 woman injured: police
WASHINGTON - A tree fell through a single-family home in Laurel, MD, on Friday, according to police. Prince George's County Police were called to a home on the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive in Laurel around 11 a.m. on Friday to find a tree collapsed into the home. One...
fox5dc.com
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy
WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
fox5dc.com
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
fox5dc.com
Person struck, killed by tractor-trailer while checking tire on I-70 shoulder in Frederick County
MYERSVILLE, Md. - A person is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer while checking a tire on the shoulder of a Frederick County highway. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near Harmony Road in the Myersville area. Authorities say the person...
fox5dc.com
4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings. On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. Sean Franklin Mills (l) of...
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg pedestrian crash leaves husband dead, wife injured
A couple hit by a car in Gaithersburg Wednesday was out for their daily walk when they were struck. Montgomery County police said Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, died at the scene. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to the couple's son about the tragic incident.
fox5dc.com
Joe meets Santa
The DMV Zone's holiday special is talking about some of our favorite holiday traditions, including meeting Santa Claus! FOX 5 sent Joe Clair to Hilltop Plaza in Bowie to meet Black Santa, and talk with about some important holiday issues.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Police search for answers in Downtown Silver Spring shooting
Police are asking for the public's help after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed in a busy Silver Spring parking garage. The man, according to police, was on his way to get ice cream with his family. FOX 5 spoke to residents in the area who want police to increase their presence near the garage.
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Woman killed after crashing into utility pole on Indian Head Highway in Accokeek area
ACCOKEEK, Md. - A woman is dead after police say she crashed into a utility police early Friday morning in the Accokeek area of Prince George's County. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. along southbound Indian Head Highway near Berry Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the pole.
fox5dc.com
Man found dead in Downtown Silver Spring parking garage during family outing
A 62-year-old man, who was out dining with family in Downtown Silver Spring on Wednesday night, was found dead inside a stairwell of a busy parking garage, according to Montgomery County police. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details.
fox5dc.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Chillum area
CHILLUM, Md. - A woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in the Chillum area of Prince George's County. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The...
fox5dc.com
Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
fox5dc.com
Winter weather causing holiday travel concerns
A storm system moving across the D.C. region Thursday and Friday is causing concerns for millions of holiday travelers. FOX 5's David Kaplan was in Montgomery County Friday afternoon tracking the weather and travel conditions.
fox5dc.com
Walt Whitman High School students walk out in protest of antisemitic graffiti
BETHESDA, Md. - Walt Whitman High School students walked out of class Thursday days after antisemitic graffiti was found painted on a sign at the campus. The demonstration was organized by the student group, Jews4Change. The group says they want increased holocaust education at schools in Montgomery County. The group...
fox5dc.com
DC311 integrates Go-Go music into service request call line
WASHINGTON - 3-1-1 looking to hear the sounds of D.C. are about to be pleased! DC311 is integrating Go-Go music into its 3-1-1 caller experience. D.C.'s Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) made the announcement on Friday. The addition of Go-Go, means that...
fox5dc.com
Arctic blast hangs over DC region; Temperatures to stay below freezing through holiday weekend
The Washington, D.C. area is experiencing a blast of arctic air that is bringing some of the coldest December temperatures to the region that we've seen in decades. After a Friday night with temperatures in the single digits, Saturday will not bring us much more warmth. Temperatures Saturday are expected to top out in the low 20s for most of the D.C. region, but some areas further north could stay in the high teens.
fox5dc.com
Temperatures plummet Friday as arctic boundary approaches
FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas says there may be some snow still here in the D.C. region Friday morning (sometime in the 7-10 a.m. window) as an arctic boundary crosses. Temperatures will plummet with the threat for a flash freeze leading to icy spots Friday afternoon and evening.
