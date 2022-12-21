ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Tree crushes home in Laurel, 1 woman injured: police

WASHINGTON - A tree fell through a single-family home in Laurel, MD, on Friday, according to police. Prince George's County Police were called to a home on the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive in Laurel around 11 a.m. on Friday to find a tree collapsed into the home. One...
LAUREL, MD
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
WASHINGTON, DC
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WASHINGTON, DC
Joe meets Santa

The DMV Zone's holiday special is talking about some of our favorite holiday traditions, including meeting Santa Claus! FOX 5 sent Joe Clair to Hilltop Plaza in Bowie to meet Black Santa, and talk with about some important holiday issues.
BOWIE, MD
17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police

WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Police search for answers in Downtown Silver Spring shooting

Police are asking for the public's help after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed in a busy Silver Spring parking garage. The man, according to police, was on his way to get ice cream with his family. FOX 5 spoke to residents in the area who want police to increase their presence near the garage.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured

BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
BETHESDA, MD
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Chillum area

CHILLUM, Md. - A woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in the Chillum area of Prince George's County. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The...
CHILLUM, MD
Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Winter weather causing holiday travel concerns

A storm system moving across the D.C. region Thursday and Friday is causing concerns for millions of holiday travelers. FOX 5's David Kaplan was in Montgomery County Friday afternoon tracking the weather and travel conditions.
DC311 integrates Go-Go music into service request call line

WASHINGTON - 3-1-1 looking to hear the sounds of D.C. are about to be pleased! DC311 is integrating Go-Go music into its 3-1-1 caller experience. D.C.'s Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) made the announcement on Friday. The addition of Go-Go, means that...
WASHINGTON, DC
Arctic blast hangs over DC region; Temperatures to stay below freezing through holiday weekend

The Washington, D.C. area is experiencing a blast of arctic air that is bringing some of the coldest December temperatures to the region that we've seen in decades. After a Friday night with temperatures in the single digits, Saturday will not bring us much more warmth. Temperatures Saturday are expected to top out in the low 20s for most of the D.C. region, but some areas further north could stay in the high teens.
WASHINGTON, DC
Temperatures plummet Friday as arctic boundary approaches

FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas says there may be some snow still here in the D.C. region Friday morning (sometime in the 7-10 a.m. window) as an arctic boundary crosses. Temperatures will plummet with the threat for a flash freeze leading to icy spots Friday afternoon and evening.
WASHINGTON, DC

