Kind postman returns little girl's Father's Day letter addressed to 'Dad in heaven'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 24, 2021. It has since been updated. A postman is winning hearts online after he went above and beyond his call of duty to ensure that a child's Father's Day letter to her late dad reached the right hands. Eight-year-old Sianna Tully begged her mom, Sarah, to let her post the letter late on June 20. Speaking to Leicestershire Live, the mother-of-two revealed that when the young girl asked her where her daddy lives so she could address the letter to him, she had to think on her feet and replied: "Heaven, on Cloud Nine." Sianna wrote the letter in private and with the help of her mother, posted it in a letterbox near their home in Bewicke Road, Braunstone, Leicester.
Dad's inner child comes out when he finally gets the puppy of his dreams for his birthday
We've all seen videos of parents giving puppies to their children as a gift but have you seen a dad's heart-melting reaction to getting a puppy from his children? It is wickedly adorable! With his emotional response to getting the dog he'd always wanted for his birthday, a Canadian father won over hearts online and left many "bawling their eyes out." In a video, originally shared on TikTok by the man's daughter—who goes by the username Kelseyhayes._. on the platform—the dad can be seen gasping with excitement and surprise when handed a basket with a Labrador puppy inside.
Little dog can't help but smile as his family throws him a surprise birthday party
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Dogs have nothing but unconditional love for their humans. They will do anything for their owners for a few tummy rubs and treats. They may or may not always understand how much they mean to their humans. But the times they do, the pure joy they feel is priceless to witness. Some dogs are more obvious in expressing their delight, like this dog named Odin. When his family threw him a surprise birthday party he could not help grinning from ear to ear. His happy face has won the hearts of everyone on the internet. He is rightfully gone viral for his infectious smile.
Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Dad confronts young son's bully with kindness after learning the boy is homeless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 3, 2021. It has since been updated. When Aubrey Fontenot's son Jordan opened up to him about being bullied at school, like every concerned parent, he was determined to put an end to it. The Houston dad took the matter to school officials, alerting them about the older boy who was tormenting his 8-year-old. "My son gets daily progress reports and it seemed like the two always had issues. The bullying thing was ongoing," Fontenot, a local tattoo artist, told the Houston Chronicle. "I asked my son about it and he told me the boy was messing with him and was too rough. I told [the school] that stuff like this can be a lot for a kid and we didn't know what my son was going through. They said they would take care of it."
Beautiful reaction of two girls finding out their aunt is a transwoman is winning everyone's hearts
People in the transgender community often go through a lot of challenges and struggles in their lifetime. While they grapple with trying to fit into the world, they also face a number of issues in helping their family accept their reality. Britney P Neang shared a touching video on Instagram of her two nieces patiently listening to her as she explained to them that she is a transwoman. The young girls are seen tearing up as Neang tells them she was assigned male at birth. One of them gently grabs her and collapses onto her chest in a warm and loving embrace. Her remarks visibly moved the youngsters as they acknowledged her identity.
Gay dads adopt six siblings so they can grow up together after they spent 4 years in foster care
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 16, 2022. A gay couple from Pennsylvania adopted six siblings who remained in foster care for 1,640 days. Steve Anderson-McLean and Rob Anderson-McLean adopted all of the kids to prevent them from being split up. The couple adopted Carlos, 14, Guadalupe, 13, Maria, 12, Selena, 10, Nasa, 9, and Max, 7, on May 23, 2019. Steve Anderson-McLean recalled the moment of adoption in an emotional interview with Good Morning America. "The judge asked, 'Do you understand at this point forward they are your children? They are just as much as your biological children.' Obviously, we knew that, but when I looked up and saw all those eyes, it was very emotional," said Anderson-McLean. "We never imagined we'd be lucky enough or blessed enough to have six."
8-year-old dancer becomes inernet senation after busting sassy moves during school's winter concert
This holiday season, a South Bay kid is spreading a lot of Christmas happiness after a video of his holiday performance went viral. Jaden Williams stated that his objective was to make the audience laugh and enjoy themselves. That's precisely what the eight-year-old did. Jaden began dancing when he was two years old. He can't seem to stop himself from dancing these days when he hears music. Jaden's parents claimed he spent a whole year taking dancing classes and is always dancing. A classmate's mother shared a video of a recent performance on Instagram, which has received over 600,000 likes. The video shows Jaden Williams tearing up the stage at his elementary school's winter concert in Menlo Park, upstaging his classmates.
Former foster kid asked to be adopted by a family he sold a car to: 'I’m blessed'
There is no substitute for family, and a young person who was reared in foster care was hoping to find one in a couple of potential auto buyers he met last year. Video captures the Wilkinsons family's emotional response to salesperson Davon Woods' recorded message asking them to become his "forever family" and whether he could take their last name. The Wilkinsons family left the lot in April 2021 with a car and a new friend. The 27-year-old Woods said he never had a relationship with either of his parents while growing up in the foster care system. When Sarah Wilkonson learned of this, she and her parents made an effort to connect with Woods whenever they could, per Goodnewsnetwork.
Mama monkey crashes couple's wedding photoshoot and gives them a moment to treasure forever
Many people believe that their wedding day will be the happiest and most significant day of their lives. Even if the day's major aspects are imprinted in memory for all time, the minor ones might be lost with time. The wedding ceremony must be preserved in its entirety, which is why wedding photos and movies are so important. One such couple was too excited when a monkey interrupted their photo shoot, leaving them both startled and laughing. The caption read: "Monkey crashes your wedding."
Teacher makes toys for her young students based on their drawings and they are so adorable
Teachers play a significant role in any student's life as we always see them as role models. Moreover, many of them have the tendency to go above and beyond their job descriptions to make their students feel welcome and comfortable in their classes. A unique way adopted by a teacher to interact with her children in the classroom moved many on social media. Reid Parker posted pictures of the one-of-a-kind toys his child's teacher made for her students by using their drawings as inspiration. Parker wrote: "My kid's teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings. Pay teachers more." He added several pictures of the adorable toys created by the teacher that look exactly like the youngsters' imaginative and beautiful drawings.
Husband renovates wife’s childhood home built in 1906 and reinstates it to its former glory
Jessica Miller's old childhood house, tucked on Union Street in the center of downtown Concord, North Carolina, is brimming with history and melancholy musings. She and her family moved there around the late 1980s, although its once-glorious Edwardian architecture—complete with a stately columned exterior—was built by the Archibalds in 1906, according to the current owner. A succession of historic residents then followed. The mansion deteriorated significantly over time. Jessica had no idea that she would return to that magnificent mansion on that historic street with her husband, Adam Miller, to totally preserve and restore it to its former glory—and then some. Adam, 38, restores old properties for a livelihood and records his initiatives on social media. Jessica, 35, is in charge of the interior design. “Her whole childhood revolved around the house and friends and family, congregating and sharing memories,” Adam told The Epoch Times. “Our house was definitely the epicenter for a big, giant family.”
Two moms find missing baby just in time using their intuition and a bit of classic sleuthing
There's a prime market for crime documentaries and it's typically moms. This is totally based on personal observation and not hard data. Flexing your sleuthing skills on a case that's already solved and being aired on multiple networks is easy. Doing it when you're faced with a situation in real life is a bit harder and should likely be left up to the professionals. But what happens when you're face to face with someone that is accused of kidnapping a baby? Well, two women in Indianapolis put on their detective hats when alarm bells went off after buying toys from a woman who was in front of a gas station. Shyann Delmar and Mecka Curry's hunch led them on a wild ride fit for a Lifetime movie.December 19, Kason and Ky'air Thomas, 5-month-old twins were in the backseat of their mother's running car in Columbus, Ohio when she ran inside to pick up a Door Dash order. In the short amount of time it took her to retrieve the order and return to the car, Nalah Jackson had hopped in the vehicle and taken off with the boys inside.
Mom reveals how to get children to listen to you without yelling, and parents totally agree
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 23, 2022. It has since been updated. Children often drive their parents up the wall, constantly pushing the limits. In most cases, it takes a parent losing their sh*t for the kids to finally listening to them. Tia Slighthman, a parenting coach, said it doesn't always have to be that way. Slighthman shared an insightful video on TikTok, about setting clear and concrete boundaries with kids so you don't have to yell for them to listen to you. Many parents who watched the video had a lightbulb moment with many vowing to try Slighthman's methods to get their children to listen to them. Slighthman, a parenting coach, teacher and bestselling author is also the mother of two kids.
Therapy horse 'Doctor Peyo' has comforted more than 1000 cancer patients during their last hours
Certain animals have a wonderful relationship with humans and are often used in different kinds of therapy. We often hear stories of dogs being used to relax and destress patients in hospitals. However, nobody has ever heard of a horse serving as a therapy buddy to help people cope with loneliness and pain in hospitals. Peyo, a 15-year-old stallion makes rounds at the French hospital in Calais during the day. He comforts cancer patients who are nearing the end of their lives, per My Modern Met.
Real-life ‘superhero' travels to all 50 states to deliver holiday gifts to underprivileged children
This Christmas season, Santa Claus, isn't the only one delivering happiness and spreading cheer. The team behind 'A Future Super Hero' and 'Friends' is making sure that this December brings holiday happiness to underprivileged kids, veterans, elders, and even animals. For the fourth consecutive year, Yuri Williams and his companion Rodney Smith Jr. have traveled across 50 states in 20 days to make connections and assist others. This year, Smith served as Williams' elf companion as he dressed as a Scout Trooper for the adventure. “It all started from [when] I lost my mother to an eight-year battle with cancer in 2009. I fell into a five-year depression period and decided to create this nonprofit to service veterans, children with special needs, children with disabilities, those battling illnesses, the hospice community, seniors, and even animals,” Williams told “Good Morning America.”
Mom tries to calm daughter going through anxiety attack while lying on the driveway in the rain
Panic or anxiety episodes can happen anywhere, at any time. People who are susceptible to them continually live in fear or anticipation of experiencing one of these episodes. Having an anxiety or panic attack is a terrible and terrifying experience. It could be the worst experience a person could have. Unfortunately, most people are unaware of these incidents, see them as common occurrences, and fail to give the person the attention they need. These folks endure silently and in solitude. The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the daughter lying in the rain on the driveway. After a few seconds, the mother comes in her car and walks up to sit near her daughter. In the rain, she sleeps with her daughter and comforts her till she feels better.
These rescue dogs get to choose their own Christmas gifts and it is the cutest thing ever
It's that time of year when everyone tries to be kind and put others first, spend extra time with family and friends, and celebrate love, joy, and peace. After all, the purpose of Christmas is to thank people for the good time spent together this year. But, while we attempt to be kind to our relatives and friends, we must not overlook those who truly want our attention. As a result, the workers at Canines Trust Ireland's Rehoming Center in Dublin made certain that the homeless dogs were not forgotten. The employees and a large number of supporters gave a variety of presents in order to provide a small miracle to people who had previously been abandoned.
