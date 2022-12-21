Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Moscow's Ultimatum: Ukraine Fulfils Its Proposals or Russian Army Will Decide
KYIV (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave Ukraine an ultimatum on Monday to fulfil Moscow's proposals, including surrendering territory Russia controls, or its army would decide the issue, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to talks. Kyiv and its Western allies have dismissed Putin's offer...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russia Ready to Negotiate Over Ukraine, Kyiv Voices Doubts
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said Russia was open to negotiations over the war in Ukraine and blamed Kyiv and its Western backers for a lack of talks, a stance Washington has previously dismissed as posturing amid persistent Russian attacks. "We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable...
US News and World Report
Islamic State Attack in Syria's Raqqa Kills 6 Kurdish Security Forces - Official
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Six Kurdish-led security force members were killed in an Islamic State suicide attack on Monday on a security forces centre in Syria's Raqqa, the chief of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, wrote on Twitter. One suicide bomber was killed and another detained, Farhad Shami, head of...
US News and World Report
Turkey in Talks With Russia About Using Syrian Airspace in Potential Operation
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is in talks with Russia to use the airspace above northern Syria for a potential cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday. Turkey has carried out several incursions into northern Syria against the YPG and has been...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russia Strike Kills at Least 10; Moscow Blames Pro-Kyiv Forces
KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian strike on Ukraine's recently recaptured city of Kherson killed at least 10 people, wounded 58 and left bloodied corpses on the road, authorities said, in what Kyiv condemned as wanton killing for pleasure. A pro-Moscow official responded by saying Ukrainian forces had launched the attack in...
US News and World Report
Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Saboteurs 'Liquidated' While Trying to Enter Border Region - Agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian "sabotage group" had been "liquidated" while trying to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. "As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs who attempted to...
US News and World Report
Russia Ready to Resume Gas Supplies to Europe Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline -Novak
(Reuters) -Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency. "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Only Russia's Nuclear Arms Preventing West From Declaring War - Putin Ally
(Reuters) - Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin and China's Xi to Confer This Week - TASS Quotes Kremlin
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will speak before the end of the year, Russian state news agency TASS said on Monday, without giving details of the timing or format. It quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the two sides would release details...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Seeks India PM Modi's Help With 'Peace Formula'
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures...
US News and World Report
Three Killed From Falling Drone Wreckage at Russian Military Base in Saratov -Defence Ministry
(Reuters) - Three military personnel were killed as a result of wreckage from a Ukrainian drone falling on a military base in Russia's Saratov region, Russian agencies reported citing the country's defence ministry. "On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Situation at the Front Is 'Difficult and Painful'
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the situation at the front in the Donbas region was "difficult and painful" and required all of the country's "strength and concentration". "First of all, matters at the front. Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbas, which require a maximum...
US News and World Report
South Korea's Yoon Vows to Advance Creation of Military Drone Unit
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday he would advance the creation of a military unit specialising in drones, criticising the military response to a border intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter...
US News and World Report
Festive Season in Moscow Incorporates Symbols of Conflict
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Outside the gates of Moscow's Gorky Park, the three Latin letters Z, V and O - frontline military symbols now used to promote the conflict in Ukraine - loom on plinths. Nearby, traditional festive decorations and a giant decorative bauble jostle for attention as parents and children...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Bomber Air Base, Three Killed
(Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to one of its air bases for long-range bombers deep inside its own territory and that three Russian air force personnel had been killed in the incident. The drone was allegedly flying near Russia's Engels air base...
US News and World Report
Two Military Officers Arrested in Gambia for Alleged Link to Foiled Coup
BANJUL (Reuters) - Two Gambian military officers linked to an alleged plot to overthrow the government of President Adama Barrow have been arrested over the weekend, Gambia's government spokesperson said on Monday. The government said on Dec. 21 that a group of soldiers had been arrested in connection with an...
US News and World Report
Three Emergency Services Workers Killed While Demining Ukraine's Kherson
(Reuters) - Three Ukrainian emergency services workers were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded while they were demining parts of the Kherson region, said the emergency service of another region, in which they served. "All three selflessly served in the emergency and rescue squad of the Special Purpose Unit...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Power Shortages Persist, Nearly 9 Million Ukrainians Without Electricity
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity. Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained. "Naturally,...
US News and World Report
Shots Fired Near NATO Patrol in Kosovo's Volatile North, NATO Says
PRISTINA (Reuters) - Shots were fired near a NATO patrol in the northern part of Kosovo where local Serbs have set up roadblocks to bar police from Pristina from patrolling the area marred by ethnic tensions in recent months, NATO said on Sunday. No one was injured and the car...
US News and World Report
Belarus Says Russia-Deployed Iskander Missile Systems Ready for Use
(Reuters) - The Iskander tactical missile systems and the S-400 air defence systems that Russia has deployed to Belarus are fully prepared to perform their intended tasks, a senior Belarusian defence ministry official said on Sunday. "Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centres...
