Springfield, MO

Local crisis cold weather shelters prep to house many in the unsheltered community

By Joshua Pineda
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Leaders of many local faith groups are working together to bring shelter — most importantly warmth — to homeless individuals over the course of the next couple of days.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, along with many others in Springfield, is working around the clock trying to make sure everything is in order when the arctic blast hits the Ozarks.

What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?

Father Ray Smith with Sacred Heart said anyone needing shelter — especially over the course of the next 2 days — needs to go to Grace United Methodist around 5 p.m. Grace Methodist is the designated meeting area.

While people wait for buses to take them to overnight shelter sites, they can also enjoy a hot meal while supplies last.

These five churches serve as shelters when temperatures fall below 32 degrees:

  • East Sunshine Church of Christ can host up to 50 men.
  • Sacred Heart Catholic Church can host 25 men.
  • Grace United Methodist Church can host 20 women.
  • Unity of Springfield Church can host 22 people.
  • Asbury United Methodist Church can host 35 people, including their pets.

For Father Ray, he said this is more than just giving the unsheltered community a place to stay.

“We’re able to offer them a hot meal, and so not just a shelter, but something that they can really know that they are at home,” said Father Ray. “So we don’t just want to give them four walls, we want them to know that they are cared and loved for.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

