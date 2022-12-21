ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iranian authorities say 2 killed, 2 arrested after attack

CAIRO — (AP) — Iranian authorities said Wednesday that two suspects were killed and two more were arrested in connection with a shooting that left seven people dead at a bazaar last month in the country's southwest.

IRNA, Iran’s official state news agency, said the two suspects killed were among the perpetrators of the market shooting in the Iranian city of Izeh last month. The report said two others accused of being involved in the attack were arrested in the same operation, led by the Revolutionary Guard and the Country's Intelligence Ministry.

Iranian authorities provided no further details about when the operation took place. They offered no evidence that the four men were involved in the attack. News of the security operation was first announced by Iran's Revolutionary Guard in a statement published on Tuesday.

It remains unclear what motivated the gun attack in Izeh, or if it is linked to the nationwide protests that have rocked the country since late September. Iranian authorities labeled the incident a ''terrorist'' attack but have not accused any particular group of being behind the shooting.

Iranian state TV has in the past said that two gunmen on motorbikes opened fire at Izeh’s Bazaar on the evening of Nov. 16. Around the same time, protesters had gathered in different areas of the city, chanting anti-government slogans and throwing rocks at the police, it reported.

Nationwide demonstrations ignited across Iran in late September after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was being held by the country’s morality police. The protests have since morphed into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s ruling clerics and an end to the theocracy established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

At least 506 people have been killed in the countrywide demonstrations amid the government crackdown, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests since they began.

Protest-backing soccer star's family kept from leaving Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. Ali Daei, who...
Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — The accounts are haunting. Abductions, torture, rapes. Scores of civilians including women and children have been killed by the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a U.N. report. In addition, the M23 rebels have forced children to be soldiers, according to the...
In El Salvador, a tough anti-gang crackdown proves popular

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — (AP) — Nine months into a state of emergency declared by President Nayib Bukele to fight street gangs, El Salvador has seen more than 1,000 documented human rights abuses and about 90 deaths of prisoners in custody. And Bukele's popularity ratings have soared.
Rachel Marsden: Europe probe should terrify Washington

While all eyes were on the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, Belgian authorities were raiding the European Parliament itself and 20 other locations, including private residences of parliamentarians. What reportedly started out as an investigation into Chinese and Russian foreign influence on the European Union institutions that set top-down laws for all of Europe, uncovered something else. Within days, authorities were releasing photos of the hundreds of thousands of euros allegedly seized at the homes of EU employees and officials, including...
US slams Taliban for women's NGO jobs ban in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The U.S. has condemned the Taliban for ordering non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, saying the ban will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions. The Taliban takeover last year sent Afghanistan's economy into a tailspin and transformed the country, driving...
Sentence next for 'driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot

A steely rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping Michigan's governor or an insecure patsy who was cleverly swayed by federal agents and informants?. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox, who faces a possible life sentence Tuesday for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge to ease an escape in northern Michigan.
Mexico president asks residents to reject drug gang gifts

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico's president appealed to the country's citizens Tuesday not to accept holiday handouts and gifts from drug gangs, after videos posted online showed garish pickup trucks handing out loads of gifts while bystanders described the drivers as members of the Jalisco drug cartel.
Germany's governing coalition argues over COVID restrictions

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's governing coalition is arguing over whether remaining COVID-19 restrictions should be dropped after one of the country's top virologists was quoted as saying that the pandemic is over. Germany has scrapped the bulk of restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic but,...
Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Navy's next amphibious assault ship will be named after the city of Fallujah, which saw some of the bloodiest battles in the Iraq war when U.S. Marines fought al-Qaida extremists in deadly house-to-house combat. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said the USS Fallujah...
WASHINGTON STATE
S. Korea fires warning shots after North drones cross border

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's military fired warning shots and scrambled aircraft after North Korean drones entered the South's airspace on Monday, South Korean officials said, days after the North launched two ballistic missiles in its latest testing activities. Several North Korean drones crossed...
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea

PIDIE, Indonesia — (AP) — A second group in two days of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims landed on a beach in Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Monday after weeks at sea, officials said. At least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden...
Japan PM sacks 4th minister to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-tainted Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials. Kenya Akiba, minister in charge of reconstruction of Fukushima and other disaster-hit areas, has...
Israeli doctors reject Netanyahu allies' anti-LGBTQ remarks

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's largest medical center and health care workers from hospitals around the country have spoken out against remarks by allies of Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a law to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people in hospitals and businesses. It was part of a broader...
S. Korea's leader calls for stealth drones to monitor North

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's president on Tuesday called for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones while the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years. South Korea's military scrambled warplanes...
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday warned anew Ukraine that it must demilitarize, threatening further military action and falsely accusing Kyiv and the West of fueling the war that started with Moscow's invasion. Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine must remove any military threat to Russia...
