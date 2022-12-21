Zach Bryan is the latest artist to rage against the Ticketmaster as the country star — frustrated by skyrocketing ticket prices — pledged Saturday that he’ll embark on a summer tour with “prices as cheap as possible.” Doubling down on his disdain for the concert giant, Bryan also released a surprise new album titled, fittingly, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks). “Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it,”...

COLORADO STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO