Feel the Emotional Rendition of “Softly and Tenderly” by The Everly Brothers
Composed by Will Lamartine Thompson in 1880, “Softly and Tenderly” is a gospel song based on the Bible verse Matthew 11:28. Among several artists who have created their version of the gospel song, The Everly Brothers’ rendition of “Softly and Tenderly” hits home. Don and...
Why John Anderson Was the Perfect Singer to Sing “Straight Tequila Night”
In 1991, more than a decade ago, Debbie Hupp and Kent Robbins created a song for shattered hearts that had a profound impact on many people. Straight Tequila Night, sung by John Anderson, one of America’s most well-known country music singers, was one of the genre’s all-time most popular hits.
Charley Pride Brought Back Hank Williams’ “Kaw-Liga” To Life?
In 1968, Charley Pride was a rising star performing live at Panther Hall in Forth Worth, Texas, where he debuted renditions of his own hit songs while also bringing classics into the fold. This includes “Kaw-Liga,” Hank Williams’ first posthumous single. That live performance was then recorded...
Smooth Vocals: The Secret to Charlie Rich Songs That Topped Multiple Charts
American country musician, Charlie Rich, has produced multiple hits that took the #1 seat on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The Silver Fox has wooed listeners worldwide with his smooth and powerful voice. Please look at some of Charlie Rich songs and their successes. 1. The Most Beautiful...
Zach Bryan Surprise-Releases New Live LP ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’
Zach Bryan is the latest artist to rage against the Ticketmaster as the country star — frustrated by skyrocketing ticket prices — pledged Saturday that he’ll embark on a summer tour with “prices as cheap as possible.” Doubling down on his disdain for the concert giant, Bryan also released a surprise new album titled, fittingly, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks). “Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it,”...
Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” Became Timeless In Tough Times
In 1974, Merle Haggard and his backup band, The Strangers, released Merle Haggard’s Christmas Present, which was a collection of original and more traditional fare. But it wasn’t his renditions of “Silver Bells,” “Silent Night,” or “White Christmas” that dominated the charts – it was his original single of “If We Make It Through December.”
The Story Behind Keith Urban’s Romantic Song, “My Heart is Open”
Three years after he checked himself into a rehab center in Palm Springs, California – where he spent 90 days receiving treatment for addiction and alcoholism – Keith Urban embraced a wholly brand-new life. The peace and serenity he found were evident in his 2009 album Defying Gravity, more particularly in the romantic ballad “My Heart is Open.”
Why George Strait’s Song “I Believe” Is God’s Comfort from Above
George Strait, a well-known country music artist from the United States, released a heartbreaking song in 2013. The song is a commemoration of the 26 people that died in the Newtown, Connecticut shooting tragedy in 2012. Though many people don’t realize it, the song’s inspiration is more profound than it seems.
Joey Feek’s Happy and Lively Aura During Her Performance of “I’m a Christian Woman”
Country music singer-songwriters Rory Lee and Joey Feek are the Joey + Rory duo that won third place in the Can You Duet competition in 2008. Since winning the CMT contest, the team has released seven studio albums, with Hymns That Are Important to Us winning the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album in 2017.
Top 10 Of The Hottest Female Country Music Singers You’ll Not Regret Knowing
Have you ever googled the term “country music”? If you did, you’ll see that the majority of the recent searches and suggestions are for male country music performers. But don’t forget that there are also hottest female country music singers in the industry. There is no...
Top 10 Most Hottest Country Music Men
This is where you fan yourself using your hand, quickly making your top picks, or squealing in excitement to see if one of your handsome country music men made it to this list. Nowadays, hotness sometimes is determined by something other than the figure and facial aspects. It can be...
Certified Gold and Classic: “Every Time Two Fools Collide” by Dottie West and Kenny Rogers
Upon reaching the #1 spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles, Dottie West and Kenny Rogers became one of the most popular male-female duos in country music with their hit “Every Time Two Fools Collide.”. The song also topped the US Hot 100 and the Canadian RPM Country...
Apologies and Realizations in Jason Aldean’s “Why”
It is often confusing as to why love hurts that much. Also, realizations always haunt us after we’ve done something, whether right or wrong. A 2005 country ballad song, “Why,” was initially recorded by Jason Aldean as part of his self-titled album. Upon release, the track landed in the 49th spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at the #1 spot after a few weeks. It was the first track Jason released that topped the country charts.
All Passion and Emotion: Listening to The Everly Brothers Songs
Pioneers of country rock, The Everly Brothers, Phillip “Phil” Everly, and Isaac Donald “Don” Everly, were known for their guitar playing and vocal harmony. Their soulful voices had people dubbing them “the most beautiful-sounding duo” ever. In this article, let’s listen to the pure...
Here Are The Top Bluegrass Albums For December 2022
The top bluegrass albums for December 2022 are dominated by friendship. There is, for instance, Sam Bush paying tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator John Hartford. Of course, there’s the collaboration of Robert Plant and Alison Kraus, who became fast friends over their shared interest in classic bluegrass star Ralph Stanley.
Here’s Johnny Cash Chronicling Jesus’ Pain in “Were You There”
The beloved hymn “Were You There” has taken on many forms and has varied lyrically throughout the decades, but one thing stays the same – it is still one of the most cherished and favorite gospel songs that became a popular choice for music artists to record. One of the many legendary singers to do so was none other than Johnny Cash.
Mary Chapin Carpenter Slayin’ the Deep Vocals in “Shut Up and Kiss Me”
American country music singer and songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter released her only #1 hit single, “Shut Up and Kiss Me.”. Her song releases were hits despite her struggles to find the perfect label partner. Carpenter’s musical career successes are evident in 18 Grammy nominations, with her winning five. Four trophies for Best Female Country Vocal Performance were won by her consecutively. Her most successful album, Come On Come On, certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), was released in 1992.
What “I’m That Kind of Girl” by Patty Loveless is All About
The song “I’m That Kind of Girl” is one of the best tracks that Patty Loveless ever recorded. Songwriters Ronnie Samoset and Matraca Berg, the brains behind Loveless’s 2003 single titled “On Your Way Home,” also wrote this classic hit. It got released as the third single from Loveless’s On Down the Line album in January 1991.
A Leap Through the Meaning Behind John Anderson’s Song “Money in the Bank”
“Money in the Bank” is another chart-topper country song by John Anderson, which was released in 1993. However, the song was not written by him himself, but by Bob DiPiero, John Jarrard, and Mark D. Sanders. In this yet another John Anderson hits single, the song depicts a man’s...
Zach Bryan Sings About Doomed Relationship in “Something In The Orange”
When Oklahoma-born and bred singer-songwriter Zach Bryan released “Something In The Orange” as the second single off his album American Heartbreak, the love-struck ballad became his first hit on Billboard Hot 100 – peaking at No. 12. It also went No. 2 on both Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.
