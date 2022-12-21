ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Thang Daily

Zach Bryan Surprise-Releases New Live LP ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’

Zach Bryan is the latest artist to rage against the Ticketmaster as the country star — frustrated by skyrocketing ticket prices — pledged Saturday that he’ll embark on a summer tour with “prices as cheap as possible.” Doubling down on his disdain for the concert giant, Bryan also released a surprise new album titled, fittingly, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks). “Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it,”...
Top 10 Most Hottest Country Music Men

This is where you fan yourself using your hand, quickly making your top picks, or squealing in excitement to see if one of your handsome country music men made it to this list. Nowadays, hotness sometimes is determined by something other than the figure and facial aspects. It can be...
Apologies and Realizations in Jason Aldean’s “Why”

It is often confusing as to why love hurts that much. Also, realizations always haunt us after we’ve done something, whether right or wrong. A 2005 country ballad song, “Why,” was initially recorded by Jason Aldean as part of his self-titled album. Upon release, the track landed in the 49th spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at the #1 spot after a few weeks. It was the first track Jason released that topped the country charts.
Here Are The Top Bluegrass Albums For December 2022

The top bluegrass albums for December 2022 are dominated by friendship. There is, for instance, Sam Bush paying tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator John Hartford. Of course, there’s the collaboration of Robert Plant and Alison Kraus, who became fast friends over their shared interest in classic bluegrass star Ralph Stanley.
Here’s Johnny Cash Chronicling Jesus’ Pain in “Were You There”

The beloved hymn “Were You There” has taken on many forms and has varied lyrically throughout the decades, but one thing stays the same – it is still one of the most cherished and favorite gospel songs that became a popular choice for music artists to record. One of the many legendary singers to do so was none other than Johnny Cash.
Mary Chapin Carpenter Slayin’ the Deep Vocals in “Shut Up and Kiss Me”

American country music singer and songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter released her only #1 hit single, “Shut Up and Kiss Me.”. Her song releases were hits despite her struggles to find the perfect label partner. Carpenter’s musical career successes are evident in 18 Grammy nominations, with her winning five. Four trophies for Best Female Country Vocal Performance were won by her consecutively. Her most successful album, Come On Come On, certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), was released in 1992.
What “I’m That Kind of Girl” by Patty Loveless is All About

The song “I’m That Kind of Girl” is one of the best tracks that Patty Loveless ever recorded. Songwriters Ronnie Samoset and Matraca Berg, the brains behind Loveless’s 2003 single titled “On Your Way Home,” also wrote this classic hit. It got released as the third single from Loveless’s On Down the Line album in January 1991.
