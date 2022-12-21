ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cold, snow moving across U.S.; Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress; Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed | Hot off the Wire podcast

Channel 3000
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

IRS presidential audit policy goes under spotlight

WASHINGTON — An IRS policy governing the audits of tax returns filed by U.S. presidents is under new scrutiny after a report published by a congressional panel found the agency failed to perform the mandatory inspection of Donald Trump’s returns until Congress pressed for information about the process.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike

WASHINGTON — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn’t unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in place...
TEXAS STATE
Channel 3000

States push feds to OK drug importation plans

The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. On Dec. 5, Colorado became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire and New Mexico. President Joe Biden...
COLORADO STATE
Channel 3000

Social secretary helps ‘people’s house’ welcome the people

WASHINGTON — Cookies forgotten in purses until they crumble. Complaints about not being invited. Boycotts over political disagreements with President Joe Biden. After a couple of party-free years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, White House holiday parties are back — and the “people’s house” once again is welcoming the people. Lots of people: an estimated 50,000 visitors between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
TEXAS STATE
Channel 3000

January 6 panel’s criminal referrals are ‘worthless,’ Trump lawyer says

The January 6 committee’s criminal referrals to the Justice Department, urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, are “worthless,” one of the former president’s lawyers told CNN on Saturday. “The referral itself is pretty much worthless,” Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore said on “CNN Newsroom.” “The Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

Spending bill secures funds for Native American health care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Access to health care for Native Americans and Alaska Natives will be bolstered with funding included in a massive government spending bill awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature. The U.S. House passed the measure Friday, avoiding a government shutdown and providing more certainty for a federal...
ARIZONA STATE
Channel 3000

Opinion: Two surprising takes from Trump’s tax returns

A year-end apology: As someone who has been writing for years about the never-ending tale of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns and his nondisclosure of them, I initially thought that there was not much new to be learned from the House Ways and Means Committee’s disclosure of six years of returns from just before and during Trump’s presidency.
Channel 3000

New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops

WASHINGTON — U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work...
ALASKA STATE
Channel 3000

Activists: Survey of Black people in US in its homestretch

More than 100 racial justice groups, led by a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, are making a last push on a large-scale survey that will be the basis for a public policy agenda focused on the needs of Black people who often are not as engaged in conventional public polling and opinion research.
Channel 3000

Wartime Ukraine erasing Russian past from public spaces

KYIV, Ukraine — On the streets of Kyiv, Fyodor Dostoevsky is on the way out. Andy Warhol is on the way in. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others — including heroes of this year’s war.
Channel 3000

Monster storm persists, China virus spreads and more Christmas Day updates

Millions of people are hunkering down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the country. The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Channel 3000

New abnormal: Climate disaster damage ‘down’ to $268 billion

This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest U.S. hurricanes on record, devastating droughts in Europe and China, a drought-triggered famine in Africa and deadly heat waves all over. Yet this wasn’t climate change at its worst. With all...
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

Policy, climate, war make 2022 ‘pivot year’ for clean energy

BENGALURU, India — For renewable energy companies in India, it’s a good time to be in business. One of India’s largest renewable energy firms, Renew Power, will be among the corporations big and small hoping for a piece of a $2.6 billion government scheme that encourages the domestic manufacturing of components required to produce solar energy. It’s the biggest such incentive in India’s history.
COLORADO STATE
Channel 3000

States with the most active hate groups

The number of active hate groups in the U.S. has been declining since 2018, a trend that may be surprising considering the fact that hate crimes are on the rise, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Furthermore, the actions of extremist groups—including those that instigated and participated in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection—seem more visible than ever before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy