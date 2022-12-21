Cold, snow moving across U.S.; Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress; Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Texas Republican trashes $1.7T government spending bill
"It was an absolute piece of garbage," Rep. Pat Fallon said.
Channel 3000
Senate passes spending bill; Arizona to remove shipping container border wall; holiday procrastinators are back | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The Senate has passed a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September, aid Ukraine and provide assistance to communities recovering from hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters. The bill passed by a vote of 68 to 29 and now goes to the House for action later in the day.
Channel 3000
IRS presidential audit policy goes under spotlight
WASHINGTON — An IRS policy governing the audits of tax returns filed by U.S. presidents is under new scrutiny after a report published by a congressional panel found the agency failed to perform the mandatory inspection of Donald Trump’s returns until Congress pressed for information about the process.
Channel 3000
Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike
WASHINGTON — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn’t unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in place...
Channel 3000
States push feds to OK drug importation plans
The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. On Dec. 5, Colorado became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire and New Mexico. President Joe Biden...
Channel 3000
Biden signs vital $858 billion defense bill into law, nixing military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, a massive defense spending bill with provisions that will give service members a pay raise, fund support for Ukraine and Taiwan and rescind the US military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. In a statement following the signing of...
Channel 3000
Social secretary helps ‘people’s house’ welcome the people
WASHINGTON — Cookies forgotten in purses until they crumble. Complaints about not being invited. Boycotts over political disagreements with President Joe Biden. After a couple of party-free years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, White House holiday parties are back — and the “people’s house” once again is welcoming the people. Lots of people: an estimated 50,000 visitors between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Channel 3000
January 6 panel’s criminal referrals are ‘worthless,’ Trump lawyer says
The January 6 committee’s criminal referrals to the Justice Department, urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, are “worthless,” one of the former president’s lawyers told CNN on Saturday. “The referral itself is pretty much worthless,” Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore said on “CNN Newsroom.” “The Department of...
Channel 3000
Spending bill secures funds for Native American health care
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Access to health care for Native Americans and Alaska Natives will be bolstered with funding included in a massive government spending bill awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature. The U.S. House passed the measure Friday, avoiding a government shutdown and providing more certainty for a federal...
Channel 3000
Opinion: Two surprising takes from Trump’s tax returns
A year-end apology: As someone who has been writing for years about the never-ending tale of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns and his nondisclosure of them, I initially thought that there was not much new to be learned from the House Ways and Means Committee’s disclosure of six years of returns from just before and during Trump’s presidency.
Channel 3000
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops
WASHINGTON — U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work...
Channel 3000
Zelensky thrusts frontline city and a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance onto the world stage in US visit
Bakhmut rests in the gentle rolling hillocks of the Donbas, a countryside feature that is rare in the Ukrainian steppe. During the past 10 months of Russia’s war on the country, the city has risen to infamy for being regularly referred to as the most contested and kinetic part of the 1,300km (800 mile) frontline in Ukraine.
Channel 3000
Activists: Survey of Black people in US in its homestretch
More than 100 racial justice groups, led by a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, are making a last push on a large-scale survey that will be the basis for a public policy agenda focused on the needs of Black people who often are not as engaged in conventional public polling and opinion research.
Channel 3000
Wartime Ukraine erasing Russian past from public spaces
KYIV, Ukraine — On the streets of Kyiv, Fyodor Dostoevsky is on the way out. Andy Warhol is on the way in. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others — including heroes of this year’s war.
Channel 3000
Monster storm persists, China virus spreads and more Christmas Day updates
Millions of people are hunkering down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the country. The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Channel 3000
New abnormal: Climate disaster damage ‘down’ to $268 billion
This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest U.S. hurricanes on record, devastating droughts in Europe and China, a drought-triggered famine in Africa and deadly heat waves all over. Yet this wasn’t climate change at its worst. With all...
Channel 3000
Policy, climate, war make 2022 ‘pivot year’ for clean energy
BENGALURU, India — For renewable energy companies in India, it’s a good time to be in business. One of India’s largest renewable energy firms, Renew Power, will be among the corporations big and small hoping for a piece of a $2.6 billion government scheme that encourages the domestic manufacturing of components required to produce solar energy. It’s the biggest such incentive in India’s history.
Channel 3000
States with the most active hate groups
The number of active hate groups in the U.S. has been declining since 2018, a trend that may be surprising considering the fact that hate crimes are on the rise, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Furthermore, the actions of extremist groups—including those that instigated and participated in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection—seem more visible than ever before.
Channel 3000
Winter storm update: 2,100 flights canceled across US; temperature drops breaking records. Here’s the latest.
A major winter storm blasting much of the central and eastern US is bringing record-breaking temperature drops and harsh snowy conditions that have resulted in flight cancellations, highway closures and several state emergency declarations. The storm is touching nearly every state, with more than 100 million people across the US...
