Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, 75, Warsaw, died at 11:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine (Bowden) and Delbert A. Ruberg. Patti was a 1966 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne. At the young age of 19, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with George “Tim” Frank Paris, and they were married on July 30, 1966. They were blessed with three sons and shared everything during their 56 years of marriage together.

WARSAW, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO