inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
wfft.com
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Steve Conway, $450.20. Carrissa Coverstone, $1,228.69. Natalie Greene, $1,054.73. Michael Hoskins, $386.86. Dylan T. Tharp, $309.32. Brian J. Tucker,...
WNDU
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
WNDU
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart. The pursuit went...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading Goshen Police on pursuit, causing two crashes
GOSHEN, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly causing two crashes while leading Goshen Police officers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 2:07 p.m., officers were notified of a reckless driver headed north in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. According to...
inkfreenews.com
Braxton Chase McGuire — UPDATED
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, formerly of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn (Hopkins) McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton loved all things outdoors, hiking, biking, climbing and being by water. He enjoyed exploring...
WLFI.com
Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
abc57.com
Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
abc57.com
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Michigan after allegedly leading police on a chase from Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatch received a call about a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of S. Main St.
Indiana traffic advisory: Motorists asked to avoid roads after tanker overturns, troopers hit
"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.
abc57.com
Westbound lanes between IN 327 and Exit 121 closed on I-80 due to incident
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -- All westbound lanes between Indiana 327 and Exit 121 on the Indiana Toll Road are closed due to an accident on I-80, according to a tweet posted by the Indiana Toll Road. Indiana State Police reported the incident at mile marker 122.7. Emergency crews are on...
inkfreenews.com
Sally Louise Wagner — UPDATED
On Dec. 20, 2022, Sally Louise Wagner passed away at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 89. She was born in Warsaw on Dec. 6, 1933. Sally is survived by her daughters: Shana Wagner and Sheryl L. Hanna, both of Warsaw; two grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Robert Hoffer.
inkfreenews.com
Patricia ‘Patti’ Joan Paris — UPDATED
Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, 75, Warsaw, died at 11:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine (Bowden) and Delbert A. Ruberg. Patti was a 1966 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne. At the young age of 19, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with George “Tim” Frank Paris, and they were married on July 30, 1966. They were blessed with three sons and shared everything during their 56 years of marriage together.
WNDU
Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
wfft.com
Noble County issues road closure advisory
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
inkfreenews.com
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
wfft.com
Area of U.S. 33 closed due to accident
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An area of U.S. 33 is closed due to an accident. Noble County EMA say the road is closed at 100 N.
Roads cleared after multiple pileups on I-94, drivers warned
Roads have been cleared after multiple vehicle pileups took place Friday on Interstate 94 in southwest Michigan, between New Buffalo and Battle Creek. Officials are still asking motorists to take caution while driving. Visibility is expected to worsen as we head into the evening hours. Michigan State Police Fifth District...
