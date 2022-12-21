Assistant coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton led the Gators’ offensive line to a productive 2022 season. Florida averaged 5.5 yards per carry, ranking 8th in FBS. Their 16 sacks allowed ranks T-25th in FBS. The offseason departures of Richard Gouraige, Ethan White, O’Cyrus Torrence, and Michael Tarquin have...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO