Bob Redman is one of the most legendary high school football coaches ever in the state of Kentucky. Redman coached Male High School to three state championships, won more than 300 games during his career and is a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. He produced dozens of college football players, including more than 15 that went on to play at the University of Louisville, including his son and former NFL quarterback Chris Redman, and former Mr. Football and NFLer Michael Bush.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO