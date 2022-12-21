Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Christmas Day Stabbing Around Corner from Amadou Diallo HomeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Related
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
californiaexaminer.net
New York Declares A State Of Emergency Before The Christmas Bomb Cyclone
The majority of New York will experience a miserable Christmas holiday. To prepare for the enormous storm that is anticipated to batter the northeast during the holiday weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an emergency declaration for the whole state of New York on Thursday. The action will take place at...
Heavy rain, possible snow set to slam New York and New Jersey
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A large complex storm system will pass to the west of New York City Thursday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, plummeting temperatures, and the possibility for some snow over the next two days. A Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday into Friday morning for portions of the tri-state area. A Wind […]
fox5ny.com
NYC will have 'bitterly cold' Christmas weekend
NEW YORK - After a milder-than-average autumn in New York City, winter officially began this week with an approaching cold front that will quickly become what forecasters call a bomb cyclone. The winter storm is expected to bring strong wind and heavy rain to the New York City metro area...
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
Prediction for NY winter storm snow totals range from dusting to above 2 feet: AccuWeather
As New Yorkers wait for a highly-anticipated winter storm to bear down Thursday, the impact from snow and accumulation totals are expected to vary wildly depending on location in the state. Some parts of Northern and Western New York could see between 24 and 36 inches of snow between now...
Track NYC winter storm: New National Weather Service maps show path
A highly-anticipated winter storm is blowing into New York on Thursday, and the National Weather Service (NWS) has released a series of short-range forecast maps that show precipitation cover the area over the course of two days. Maps issued late Wednesday night predict rain and snowfall in the state over...
fox5ny.com
NYC Mulchfest 2022 is underway
NEW YORK - Mulchfest NYC is going on Dec. 26, 2022, until Jan. 8, 2023, at various locations across New York City. More than 50,600 trees were recycled in NYC last year. You need to remove all lights, ornaments, and netting before bringing the tree to a Mulchfest site. Chipping...
fox5ny.com
Cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J.
NEW JERSEY - Some cars are encased in ice in an Edgewater, New Jersey, parking lot. The problems started Friday when water from the Hudson River flooded the parking lot. Some parts of the parking lot had two feet of water in it. Then the temperatures plummeted, freezing the water.
News 12
Con Edison dispatches 700+ workers as NYC takes on rain, wind, cold weather
Con Edison says more than 700 outside workers have been scheduled to address power outages across the city during the rain and windstorm. They are warning residents to stay away from downed wires. Allan Drury, of Con Edison, talks with News 12 on the company's response to Friday's storm.
City Island sees damaging floods causing turmoil for residents
Friday's storm brought flooding in some coastal areas, including City Island in the Bronx.
HOLIDAY STORM: NYC area braces for blast of heavy rain, 60 mph gusts, extreme cold
A massive winter storm that the National Weather Service calls a “once in a generation type event” will hammer the New York City area with pounding rain and 60 mph wind gusts before an arctic blast causes temps to plunge.
fox5ny.com
Fire on JetBlue flight at JFK Airport
NEW YORK - Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after a small fire on a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. A passenger's laptop caught on fire on a JetBlue plane, which had 167 people onboard. The plane was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a...
pix11.com
Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
fox5ny.com
Harlem lot turned into truck depot after opposition to housing plan
NEW YORK - The New York City Council stopped a developer from building a new housing complex in Harlem. So he created a truck depot instead. The lot at the center of this battle is on West 145th and Lenox Avenue. "Park Your Fleet" reads a sign hanging over an...
NYC Office of Emergency Management lays out plan for hazardous weather
Multiple city agencies including the city’s transportation and sanitation departments all provided updates on their efforts while urging New Yorkers to take proper precautions for the weather.
fox5ny.com
NYPD investigating 2 shootings in Inwood; 64-year-old dead
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other on Monday in Upper Manhattan. The first shooting happened near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue in the Inwood section around 11:30 a.m., New York City police said. A 64-year-old woman was shot in the head.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Westchester
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands in Westchester and Putnam counties.As of around 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, NYSEG says 7,805 in its service area in Northern Westchester are without power with Con Ed reporting 4,195 of its customers in the dark throughout W…
fox5ny.com
Harlem lot turned into truck depot
A developer wanted to build a residential towers on a 70,000-square-foot lot. But after the City Council refused to rezone the block, the developer decided to offer park of the space as parking for trucks.
Comments / 0