Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
New York Declares A State Of Emergency Before The Christmas Bomb Cyclone

The majority of New York will experience a miserable Christmas holiday. To prepare for the enormous storm that is anticipated to batter the northeast during the holiday weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an emergency declaration for the whole state of New York on Thursday. The action will take place at...
Heavy rain, possible snow set to slam New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A large complex storm system will pass to the west of New York City Thursday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, plummeting temperatures, and the possibility for some snow over the next two days. A Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday into Friday morning for portions of the tri-state area. A Wind […]
NYC will have 'bitterly cold' Christmas weekend

NEW YORK - After a milder-than-average autumn in New York City, winter officially began this week with an approaching cold front that will quickly become what forecasters call a bomb cyclone. The winter storm is expected to bring strong wind and heavy rain to the New York City metro area...
NYC Mulchfest 2022 is underway

NEW YORK - Mulchfest NYC is going on Dec. 26, 2022, until Jan. 8, 2023, at various locations across New York City. More than 50,600 trees were recycled in NYC last year. You need to remove all lights, ornaments, and netting before bringing the tree to a Mulchfest site. Chipping...
Cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J.

NEW JERSEY - Some cars are encased in ice in an Edgewater, New Jersey, parking lot. The problems started Friday when water from the Hudson River flooded the parking lot. Some parts of the parking lot had two feet of water in it. Then the temperatures plummeted, freezing the water.
Fire on JetBlue flight at JFK Airport

NEW YORK - Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after a small fire on a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. A passenger's laptop caught on fire on a JetBlue plane, which had 167 people onboard. The plane was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a...
Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NYPD investigating 2 shootings in Inwood; 64-year-old dead

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other on Monday in Upper Manhattan. The first shooting happened near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue in the Inwood section around 11:30 a.m., New York City police said. A 64-year-old woman was shot in the head.
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
Harlem lot turned into truck depot

A developer wanted to build a residential towers on a 70,000-square-foot lot. But after the City Council refused to rezone the block, the developer decided to offer park of the space as parking for trucks.
