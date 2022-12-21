Read full article on original website
The 2022 Genesis G80 Sport Should Put Other Luxury Sedans On Notice
Genesis seems to have finally found its footing with its lineup of luxury sedans and crossovers. But the brand is still trying to appeal to new customers. After spending a week with Genesis’ midsize sedan offering, the G80 Sport, I can say with confidence that more buyers should be looking to the South Korean automaker. This thing is really, really good.
The Cadillac Goddess Is Coming Back on the Celestiq
Hood ornaments are all but gone in modern cars, but decades ago automakers had a bit more taste, adorning their cars with evocative symbols of speed and beauty. Cadillac, for example, had its Goddess, shown above, from 1930 to 1956, which it recently said would come back (sort of) for its new all-electric Celestiq.
You Have to See the Inside of This '70s Tractor-Trailer Motorhome
If you’re looking for a vehicle that thumbs its nose at two separate gas-crisis eras across several decades, Bring a Trailer has a listing that might just interest you. This 1974 Ford C-750 Camelot Cruiser Motorhome comes with a full house on the back, plus two snowmobiles and space to park them. It can be all yours, if you act fast.
McLaren Artura Recalled for Faulty Nuts That Could Cause a Fuel Leak Near the Engine
The McLaren Artura is being recalled in the U.S. for faulty nuts in its fuel system that can increase the risk of a fire. The plug-in hybrid from McLaren has been on the U.S. market for only a couple of months, having finally been released in October after a series of supply chain and software issues delayed deliveries, but the Artura still managed to squeeze into the recalls of 2022 due to faulty nuts.
The Chevrolet Aveo Was Actually a Pretty Good Winter Car
As I mentioned in my last post, when I first lived in Boston (well, technically, Medford, but few people outside of Massachusetts know or care about the difference), I couldn’t afford to buy a car. In most U.S. cities, that would have made my life absolutely miserable, but public transportation and density make car-free living pretty easy. Also, having Pinky’s Pizza literally across the street was also a bonus. Oh, and my then-girlfriend had a car, so I didn’t necessarily have to walk everywhere.
Used Tesla Prices Plummet, Ending The Days Of Sky-High Demand
The floor falls out from under used Tesla prices, while the company slashes Shanghai production — and automakers as a whole consider doing the same. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Good Luck Offloading That Used Tesla. Tesla’s cars once...
A Nissan Leaf and Solar Panels Eliminated a Winery's Electric Bill
The Nissan Leaf isn’t the flashiest electric car you can buy. It’s a relatively basic hatchback that happens to be electric. It makes a little more than 200 hp, can go about 200 miles on a charge, and doesn’t cost nearly as much as a Tesla. But that’s about all that a regular person needs out of an electric car. And it can also use its battery to charge other things, which a winery owner in Australia has used to his advantage.
New California Law Won't Allow Tesla to Advertise its Vehicles as Capable of 'Full Self-Driving'
Tesla has been in a bit of hot water as of late, regarding its claims of “full self-driving,” on its vehicles. The truth is, Teslas do not have the capabilities of full self-driving. We even outlined guidelines of how we would refer to the company’s claims of the tech back in the spring of 2021 to relay that fact. But that hasn’t stopped Tesla drivers from using it, and the subsequent accidents and deaths where the technology has been said to be involved have gotten the attention of the industry, media and lawmakers. Enough that California Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a law that will ban Tesla and other automakers from advertising level 2 driver assist systems as “full self-driving.”
The 2022 Lexus NX450h+ Is a Good, But Expensive Bridge to Electrification
Plug-in hybrids are a great compromise for people that still want the convenience of a gas car but want to experience the benefits of electrification. Most PHEVs have enough electric driving range to cover commutes and around-town needs while the gas engine alleviates any range anxiety. After years of making excellent hybrids, Lexus is finally getting in the plug-in hybrid game with the NX450h+. It combines the luxury and functionality of the second-generation NX with usable electric power. But it comes at quite a price.
Jalopnik's Favorite Stories of 2022
2022 has been a weird year for the automotive industry, the world and indeed the Jalopnik staff. We’ve seen models debut that we never expected to see the light of day and we’ve said goodbye to some of our favorite cars. We’ve driven all over the world and been fortunate enough to share those experiences with you, our feral readership.
Wrenching On My Porsche 996 911 Is a Whole Lot Easier Than I Thought
Owning a Porsche – new or old – is expensive. Parts are expensive. Shop labor is expensive. Now that I’m the owner of a new-to-me, cheap-ish 911, I’m determined to keep costs down without sacrificing the quality of parts on my car. This means doing some wrenching myself, and my results thus far have been mixed but mostly good.
At $9,500, Is This 1976 AMC Gremlin an American Dream?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Gremlin says it was their mother’s car and that it has so far been held onto for sentimental reasons. We’ll have to decide if it’s priced to make potential buyers hold onto their wallets. Have you ever...
