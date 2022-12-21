ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Veliz Passing Academy holds holiday camp

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Veliz Passing Academy held its eighth camp at R.R. Jones Stadium at El Paso High School on Thursday and Friday. The Veliz Passing Academy, created by brothers and El Paso natives Scott and Chuck Veliz, has been going strong for four years and continues to be a key camp to […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

How the arctic front impacts all corners of Texas

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As an arctic front blankets nearly all of Texas Thursday night, 30 million people brace for the unique challenges it brings their corner of the state. The front first hit Amarillo, bringing brutal wind chills plunging the temperature into double-digit negatives. Texas’ northernmost major city is used to it, though. “When they […]
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a hard freeze tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. We are only 2 days away from Christmas Eve!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. We are actually expecting a high of 66 degrees, our warmest day this week and that’s all going to change tonight!🥶
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger

I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?

El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police continue search for Christmas Eve murderer from 2003

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those responsible for a murder that happened 19 years ago through “Crime of the Week.” On Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003, 44-year-old Fernando Martinez was at his business in Northeast El Paso, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso modifies schedule for 2022 December holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the December holiday season, the City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The city will host a regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The city will be swearing in three new City […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Collison causes backup near Juarez Exit

UPDATE: The collision has been cleared, and there is currently no backup. Exit 22B/Juarez Exit is now open, according to TxDot El Paso. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to TxDot El Paso, a collision took place on Saturday afternoon near I-10 East near US-54, causing backup to US-54 South and I-10 West. I-10 East […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold conditions through Christmas day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold arctic air filtering into the El Paso area Thursday night. Wind Chills are expected to dip into the teens Thursday night into Friday morning, with afternoon highs struggling to warm to the low 40s Friday afternoon. The arctic airmass is expected to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in Sunset Heights

EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin

EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
EL PASO, TX

