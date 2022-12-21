Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veliz Passing Academy holds holiday camp
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Veliz Passing Academy held its eighth camp at R.R. Jones Stadium at El Paso High School on Thursday and Friday. The Veliz Passing Academy, created by brothers and El Paso natives Scott and Chuck Veliz, has been going strong for four years and continues to be a key camp to […]
Washington Examiner
Sun Bowl cancels El Paso event after facility is turned into 1,000-cot shelter for immigrants
EL PASO, Texas — A major community event on the eve of the Sun Bowl college football game next week has been canceled as a result of the city’s decision to use the convention center to house up to 1,000 immigrants living on the streets downtown. The Sun...
How the arctic front impacts all corners of Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As an arctic front blankets nearly all of Texas Thursday night, 30 million people brace for the unique challenges it brings their corner of the state. The front first hit Amarillo, bringing brutal wind chills plunging the temperature into double-digit negatives. Texas’ northernmost major city is used to it, though. “When they […]
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a hard freeze tonight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. We are only 2 days away from Christmas Eve!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. We are actually expecting a high of 66 degrees, our warmest day this week and that’s all going to change tonight!🥶
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
Ever Wonder How El Paso’s Lucchese Boots Make Their Awesome Boots?
The legendary Texas bootmaker has been at it since 1883 and has been based in El Paso since 1986. Sam Lucchese started Lucchese Boots with a contract to make cavalry boots for he army. In the 1940's, he landed a contract to make a pair of boots representing each of the United States.
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
1 person injured in rollover crash in Northeast El Paso near state line
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One was injured and was transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. Police say the crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday at Gateway South at the state line near the Edge of Texas restaurant. This is the second serious crash police responded to on Christmas […]
KVIA
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?
El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
El Paso Businesses Prove To Be El Paso Strong As They Help Migrants In need
If you’ve driven through Downtown El Paso recently then you may notice migrant families who are trying their hardest to stay warm outside. Temperatures overnight dipped down to below freezing causing dangerous weather conditions for people staying out in the cold. It is so heartbreaking to think that these...
El Paso police continue search for Christmas Eve murderer from 2003
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those responsible for a murder that happened 19 years ago through “Crime of the Week.” On Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003, 44-year-old Fernando Martinez was at his business in Northeast El Paso, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at […]
City of El Paso modifies schedule for 2022 December holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the December holiday season, the City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The city will host a regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The city will be swearing in three new City […]
Collison causes backup near Juarez Exit
UPDATE: The collision has been cleared, and there is currently no backup. Exit 22B/Juarez Exit is now open, according to TxDot El Paso. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to TxDot El Paso, a collision took place on Saturday afternoon near I-10 East near US-54, causing backup to US-54 South and I-10 West. I-10 East […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold conditions through Christmas day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold arctic air filtering into the El Paso area Thursday night. Wind Chills are expected to dip into the teens Thursday night into Friday morning, with afternoon highs struggling to warm to the low 40s Friday afternoon. The arctic airmass is expected to...
KVIA
Body found in Sunset Heights
EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Very cold overnight lows expected Thursday through the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is bracing for the arctic airmass that is expected to arrive Thursday night. This cold air is expected to produce a wind-chill in the teens Thursday night into Friday morning. This cold air will stay in place through the weekend, so make...
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
