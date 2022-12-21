ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville DL signee Saadiq Clements is 'just so explosive'

Henderson County High School All-State defensive lineman Saadiq Clements said he was perfectly satisfied with playing college football at Purdue. But one of the things that drew him to Purdue was his relationship with head coach Jeff Brohm and his main recruiter Ryan Wallace. So for Clements, it wasn't a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville fb recruiting: 2 players crystal balled to UofL

With National Signing Day officially coming to a close, it’s safe to say Jeff Brohm did an impressive job holding this recruiting class together as much as he could for being on the job for less than a month. Louisville did lose a couple of recruits who flipped to different schools, but that is something that would have happened regardless of a new Head Coach or not. It’s a product of the current recruiting wave that sweeps the nation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville's Jeff Brohm will leave 'no stone unturned' in recruiting the Bluegrass State

Bob Redman is one of the most legendary high school football coaches ever in the state of Kentucky. Redman coached Male High School to three state championships, won more than 300 games during his career and is a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. He produced dozens of college football players, including more than 15 that went on to play at the University of Louisville, including his son and former NFL quarterback Chris Redman, and former Mr. Football and NFLer Michael Bush.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Jack Plummer may soon join former coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville

Jack Plummer announced he would transfer from the California Golden Bears twenty-four hours ago, and all signs indicate he will reunite with former coach Jeff Brohm at the University of Louisville. Brohm recently traveled to California on December 11th to watch Pierce Clarkson and St. John Bosco Football win the State title. He was also Plummer’s coach at Purdue from 2019 until 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVW

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pickleball concerns addressed by Evansville officials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new pickleball court is planned to be built next to the tennis courts at Wesselman Park, but not everyone has been too keen on the idea. Despite it not being on Wednesday’s agenda, several people still showed up to the Parks Board meeting in protest of the potential plan. Some […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Popeyes offering free chicken sandwich for rest of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popeyes is offering free chicken sandwiches for the rest of the year. The national fried chicken fast-food chain is offering one free chicken sandwich, when a customer purchases a chicken sandwich combo. The offer is available to be redeemed through Popeyes' app or its website, and is also valid through delivery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Cold and sunny Christmas, Alert Day for more snow Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dangerously cold conditions improve slightly for Christmas Day, but we are on alert for additional snow on Monday before a big warm-up to close out the year. Tonight will be cold but mostly clear with temperatures falling back in the mid to upper single digits...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

On alert for winter storm and dangerous cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert tonight through Christmas Eve for accumulating snow, dangerous cold, and strong winds. The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight tonight and a Wind Chill Warning until noon on Friday. We have had scattered rain showers throughout the day,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan to join C2 Strategic Communications

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – C2 Strategic Communications announced that departing Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan will join the company next month. A news release says Sullivan will lead the team’s Indiana business operations, which includes large scale transportation, infrastructure and energy clients from Indianapolis to Evansville. Officials say Sullivan’s experience as an industrial engineer, […]
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Winter Storm Warning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2:00 p.m. until midnight. Rain changing to snow during the afternoon (2-3:00 p.m.) as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Temps will drop into the lower 20s by 5pm with wind chills dropping below zero after 7pm. Tonight,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

How are road conditions in the Tri-State?

Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women’s …. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's center. A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River …. A look...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy