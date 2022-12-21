Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Louisville DL signee Saadiq Clements is 'just so explosive'
Henderson County High School All-State defensive lineman Saadiq Clements said he was perfectly satisfied with playing college football at Purdue. But one of the things that drew him to Purdue was his relationship with head coach Jeff Brohm and his main recruiter Ryan Wallace. So for Clements, it wasn't a...
Cal Football: Jack Plummer Reportedly Headed to Louisville For Reunion With Ex-Coach
Barely one day after entering the transfer portal, ex-Cal quarterback Jack Plummer reportedly is heading to Louisville for a reunion with Jeff Brohm, his former coach at Purdue. The 247Sports transfer portal site reported the news, as did Joshua Tipton, who covers Louisville for fansided.com. Plummer played one season for...
Louisville fb recruiting: 2 players crystal balled to UofL
With National Signing Day officially coming to a close, it’s safe to say Jeff Brohm did an impressive job holding this recruiting class together as much as he could for being on the job for less than a month. Louisville did lose a couple of recruits who flipped to different schools, but that is something that would have happened regardless of a new Head Coach or not. It’s a product of the current recruiting wave that sweeps the nation.
Louisville's Jeff Brohm will leave 'no stone unturned' in recruiting the Bluegrass State
Bob Redman is one of the most legendary high school football coaches ever in the state of Kentucky. Redman coached Male High School to three state championships, won more than 300 games during his career and is a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. He produced dozens of college football players, including more than 15 that went on to play at the University of Louisville, including his son and former NFL quarterback Chris Redman, and former Mr. Football and NFLer Michael Bush.
saturdaydownsouth.com
DeAndre Moore, 4-star WR in 2023 class and SEC target, flips commitment from Louisville
DeAndre Moore will be playing his college football at Texas. The St. John Bosco wide receiver announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had flipped his commitment from Louisville to instead play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. Moore, one of the country’s top wide receivers in...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 76-64 Loss at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program kept it competitive with NC State, but a second half lapse spelled doom for the Cardinals, handing them a 76-64 loss to the Wolfpack. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had to say following the loss:. Head Coach...
Jack Plummer may soon join former coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville
Jack Plummer announced he would transfer from the California Golden Bears twenty-four hours ago, and all signs indicate he will reunite with former coach Jeff Brohm at the University of Louisville. Brohm recently traveled to California on December 11th to watch Pierce Clarkson and St. John Bosco Football win the State title. He was also Plummer’s coach at Purdue from 2019 until 2021.
WTVW
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front
14news.com
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side. Owners say this will be their biggest...
Pickleball concerns addressed by Evansville officials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new pickleball court is planned to be built next to the tennis courts at Wesselman Park, but not everyone has been too keen on the idea. Despite it not being on Wednesday’s agenda, several people still showed up to the Parks Board meeting in protest of the potential plan. Some […]
wdrb.com
Popeyes offering free chicken sandwich for rest of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popeyes is offering free chicken sandwiches for the rest of the year. The national fried chicken fast-food chain is offering one free chicken sandwich, when a customer purchases a chicken sandwich combo. The offer is available to be redeemed through Popeyes' app or its website, and is also valid through delivery.
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
14news.com
Christmas Eve at Henderson tavern gives back to cause that ‘hit close to home’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over 200 people spent most of their Christmas Eve at Metzger’s Tavern for their annual holiday event. Some people say they came for the free food, raffles and a half pot, but most said they came for the cause. Christmas Eve at the Tavern chose...
14news.com
Cold and sunny Christmas, Alert Day for more snow Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dangerously cold conditions improve slightly for Christmas Day, but we are on alert for additional snow on Monday before a big warm-up to close out the year. Tonight will be cold but mostly clear with temperatures falling back in the mid to upper single digits...
14news.com
On alert for winter storm and dangerous cold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert tonight through Christmas Eve for accumulating snow, dangerous cold, and strong winds. The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight tonight and a Wind Chill Warning until noon on Friday. We have had scattered rain showers throughout the day,...
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan to join C2 Strategic Communications
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – C2 Strategic Communications announced that departing Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan will join the company next month. A news release says Sullivan will lead the team’s Indiana business operations, which includes large scale transportation, infrastructure and energy clients from Indianapolis to Evansville. Officials say Sullivan’s experience as an industrial engineer, […]
EFD extinguishes fire on Tennessee Street
(WEHT) - Evansville firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 600 block of W Tennessee Street on Friday morning.
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
14news.com
Winter Storm Warning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2:00 p.m. until midnight. Rain changing to snow during the afternoon (2-3:00 p.m.) as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Temps will drop into the lower 20s by 5pm with wind chills dropping below zero after 7pm. Tonight,...
WTVW
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
