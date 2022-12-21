RB Mark Fletcher Signs With Miami Hurricanes

Mark Fletcher brings power and productivity to Miami's running back room.

One of the most accomplished high school running backs ever to play in South Florida is staying in the Sunshine State, as Mark Fletcher has signed his letter of intent with the Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-1 back rushed for 4,443 yards and 49 touchdowns over his four seasons at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. Fletcher also caught 46 passes for 629 yards and an additional four touchdowns.

His senior season was his most productive, as the South Florida native rebounded from an injury-riddled junior campaign and rushed for a career-high 1,934 yards and 23 touchdowns, which equated to 8.6 yards per carry.

Fletcher, a former Ohio State commitment, was being pursued by Miami despite his pledge to the Buckeyes.

"Miami, you know that's hometown, Florida, schools like that but I'm locked in with Ohio State," Fletcher told All Hurricanes in October.

This persistence from the Hurricanes ended up paying off, as they became immediate contenders for Fletcher, along with in-state rival Florida, when the running back decommitted from Ohio State this past November.

Fletcher followed this decommitment with an official visit to Florida on Dec. 9, but the Hurricanes were able to snag him for his final official visit on Dec. 16.

This visit appeared to go well, as Fletcher committed to the Hurricanes only two days later, on Dec. 18.

Here's a scouting report on Fletcher:

"One of the class of 2023’s top overall big running backs, Fletcher still possesses the ability to sink his hips, move laterally, and make defenders miss. He is known for doing well between the tackles but also possesses skills similar to smaller running backs. His efforts during the Florida 3M state title game show the overall athletic ability of Fletcher. Using spin moves, stopping-and-starting like a 180-pound running back, and adding his natural power to rumble over defenders, Fletcher is a versatile runner."

