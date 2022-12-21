Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MPC - Free Report) closed at $113.01, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had lost 7.68%...
Zacks.com
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
FRO - Free Report) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company...
Zacks.com
Qualys (QLYS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
QLYS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $110.79, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the maker...
Zacks.com
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
TEAM - Free Report) closed at $127.22, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.22% over the...
Zacks.com
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACLS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services...
Zacks.com
Innoviva (INVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
INVA - Free Report) closed at $13.47, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 2% in the past...
Zacks.com
Flex LNG (FLNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
FLNG - Free Report) closed at $34.49, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquefied natural gas shipping company had lost...
Zacks.com
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
IBEX - Free Report) closed at $25.59, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.31% in the...
Zacks.com
Universal Logistics (ULH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ULH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.68, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company...
Zacks.com
Visa Inc. (V) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
V - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this global payments processor have returned -2.3%, compared...
Zacks.com
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GOGL - Free Report) closed at $9.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the shipping company...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain A. O. Smith (AOS) Stock (Revised)
AOS - Free Report) is benefitting from robust demand for condensing boilers owing to its focus on innovation and decarbonization efforts. Despite high raw material, transportation costs, and supply-chain constraints, pricing actions are driving AOS’ North American boiler revenues. Price increases have driven its North American water treatment business. Robust demand for water heating and water treating products is driving sales from India within its Rest of the World segment.
Zacks.com
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
DVN - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this oil and gas exploration company have returned...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks.com
CHX vs. ALTR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
CHX - Free Report) and Altair Engineering (. ALTR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair...
Zacks.com
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ELF - Free Report) closed at $56.31, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 7.85%...
Zacks.com
Estee Lauder (EL) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
EL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $242.22, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the beauty...
Zacks.com
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
TLRY - Free Report) closed at $2.79, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.93% over...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Forestar Group (FOR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
Why GoDaddy (GDDY) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Comments / 0