NYPD: MTA guard shot unarmed man during confrontation in Park Slope station

By Gwynne Hogan
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
Police and transit officials brief reporters on a Tuesday night shooting

An unarmed man was in critical condition after getting in an argument with an armed MTA security worker who shot him once in the chest Tuesday evening, police officials said.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in the Union Street R train stop in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood, when two MTA workers —  one who repairs the MetroCard vending machines, and a second who acts as an armed guard for the other — were waiting on the platform for a southbound R to arrive.

A man approached the two and started arguing with them, threatening to beat them up, according to NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper, who spoke at a press conference outside the subway stop Tuesday night.

Kemper said they tried to leave the station, but the man followed them, still continuing to threaten the workers, and kept advancing towards the two.

The armed transit worker took out his gun and warned the man to back up and fired one shot when he didn’t, Kemper said.

The 39-year-old was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, officials said. The man didn’t have a weapon, officials said.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey said the employee who opened fire was a 21-year-veteran of the MTA and one of 274 armed agents who provide security while MetroCard machines are getting serviced.

“This is a tragic event. We have two employees who were going about their business,” Davey said. “And we have a gentleman in the hospital.”

No one had been arrested as of Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Kemper said the man in critical condition was “known to the department” through prior arrests, but declined to elaborate.

Latoya Harris
4d ago

this sounds like a justified shooting.... cause they were hyper - vigilante of prior incident that happened just yesterday were a nta employees was struck on head / plus they left the situation left the area the assailant followed them and continued to threat their task as well cause harm did not follow orders made treating gestures that man followed them and continued on and the MTA worker gave him orders I hope this man does not loose everything he worked for after 21 years of dedicated service he was doing his job and the threat was real and present

I Hughes
4d ago

More evidence of the importance for law abiding citizens to be armed. yet the leaders of the most dangerous cities in America can't control the criminals' access to guns and therefore want to control those of us who actually obey the law. insane.

Tony Catania
4d ago

I Wouldn't Consider The Suspect A Gentleman I'd He Was Confrontation Towards The Two MTA Employees Imagine What The Outcome Would Have Been If One Of These Workers Wasn't Armed?

Gothamist

Gothamist

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

