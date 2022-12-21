ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Bitter cold is coming for Christmas weekend, but not record-breaking cold

By Rich Jones
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W19ip_0jq3FTqs00

Jacksonville, Fl — Today and Thursday will be the warmest of the next several days, but it’s not going to be too balmy. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking clouds and isolated showers with temperatures only climbing to the mid-60s.

A few light showers are possible overnight into Thursday with temperatures in the low 50s. Thursday will be our warmest day of the week, as temperatures climb to around 70 degrees with cloud cover and a few showers.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Early Friday is when the powerful front moves through. High temperatures will be in the morning, as skies will clear out and we turn partly sunny. Temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s to the 40s in the afternoon.

Temps keep falling into the night with clear skies. Christmas Eve morning will be in the 20s and 30s early, and only climbing to the low 40s. Christmas morning will be bitter cold as well with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

The afternoon will be mostly sunny and cold with temperatures only climbing to the mid-40s. While this won’t be record-breaking cold, it will certainly be one of the coldest Christmases in recent memory.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 690

JEA offers tips and assistance as Northeast Florida braces for freezing temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — As Northeast Florida braces for temperatures to hover below freezing Christmas weekend, JEA is offering assistance and tips for its customers. According to JEA’s spokesperson, Karen McAllister, the utility company will cease all disconnections between Thursday, December 22, and Monday, December 26th. McAllister recommends customers at risk of disconnection to contact JEA either by calling or visiting their website to learn about their variety of payment arrangement plans and local non profit partners that offer assistance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

3 people shot on Christmas Eve morning, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who been shot near her upper leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred in Springfield 11th street West. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shortly after,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day in Northeast Florida due to the threat of severe weather

Jacksonville FL — Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day in Northeast Florida due to the threat for severe weather. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a strong cold front that will be moving through the area bringing with it, heavy rain and some gusty winds. Mike says the “primetime” for storms looks to be between 9 AM and 2 PM from West to East.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Cool start, stormy cold front late week

Jacksonville, Fl — The week is starting off cloudy and cool with temperatures reaching the average of 69 degrees. Onshore winds will keep things feeling cool. Action News Jax Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking overnight lows in the mid-50s. We will see a few breaks in the clouds early Tuesday. However, we should turn mostly cloudy with an enhancement of the onshore wind tomorrow. Highs will still only be in the upper 60s in Jacksonville and lower 70s well inland.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Florida gas prices drop for fifth consecutive week

Jacksonville, Fl — More welcome news as you plan out a Christmas trip - gas prices in Florida have fallen 12 cents per gallon, the fifth consecutive weekly price drop. The state average is $3.04 per gallon, and it’s pretty easy to find prices below $3 a gallon in the Jacksonville area. The state average has now declined five consecutive weeks, falling a total of 54 cents per gallon since mid-November.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

Jacksonville Humane Society Holds 10th Annual Silent Night

The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating the 10th year of their annual Silent Night foster program with Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services. Silent Night is a foster program where community members are invited to either shelter from December 17 through December 24 to select a pet to bring home for the holidays.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

First responders holding active shooter training in E-Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and other first responders are conducting joint active shooter training at Atlantic Coast High School and Celebration Church in E-Town. According to the letter to parents from the Duval County School District, there is no access to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Baptist Medical Center Clay opens its doors to the community of Fleming Island

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Today, Fleming Island welcomes Baptist Medical Center Clay. The new, six-story full-service, 102-bed hospital is offering an array of primary and specialty care services including Neurology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Pulmonology, and Endocrinology plus a 20-room maternity center, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, as well as advanced heart care and comprehensive cancer care. In addition, the hospital’s intensive care unit has the ability to become a negative pressure room instantly to control infections. There is also a Wound Care Center with two hyperbaric chambers plus an on campus lab and pharmacy.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
ESPN 690

Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Approximately 3,000 acres of underdeveloped land in Green Cove Springs might have some new plans for development. The Davis family and The PARC Group have announced the sale of what is known as Governor’s Park. The large piece of property is located west of U.S. 17 and north and south of the First Coast Expressway.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Detours on I-10 expected much of next week

Jacksonville, Fl — We want you to be prepared for traffic trouble next week - pay close attention if you take I-10 as part of your daily routine. Multiple detours are scheduled for next week as part of the years-long widening project. From Sunday through Thursday (Dec. 22) crews...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Jacksonville police investigating toddler’s death

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is questioning multiple people following the death of a 20-month-old girl. Homicide investigators were called shortly after midnight after one of the baby’s parents took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Both parents were being questioned...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy