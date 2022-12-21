ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAZ

Arctic Air | WSAZ live team coverage

(WSAZ) - The first week of winter is bringing snow and bitterly cold temperatures. The WSAZ team is live as Jack Frost arrives in full force. Temperatures just after midnight Friday morning were still in the 40s, but by sunrise temperatures sank all the way down to zero, quickly changing rain to snow and then soon-after freezing it into ice.
WSAZ

How to welcome pets into your home this holiday season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People are getting ready to celebrate the holiday season with their friends and families – and, for many, that may also include the arrival or gifting of a new pet. For current and soon-to-be pet parents, there is a lot to consider. Dr. Hunter Finn,...

