New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
The death toll from the snowstorm that pummeled western New York has risen to 7 as the blizzard finally started to ease up on Christmas morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday.
Thousands in Jackson lose running water on Christmas after freezing temps strain system
Jackson residents are with little or no water on Christmas after several days of subfreezing temperatures strained the troubled water system. The post Thousands in Jackson lose running water on Christmas after freezing temps strain system appeared first on Mississippi Today.
WSAZ
Arctic Air | WSAZ live team coverage
(WSAZ) - The first week of winter is bringing snow and bitterly cold temperatures. The WSAZ team is live as Jack Frost arrives in full force. Temperatures just after midnight Friday morning were still in the 40s, but by sunrise temperatures sank all the way down to zero, quickly changing rain to snow and then soon-after freezing it into ice.
WSAZ
How to welcome pets into your home this holiday season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People are getting ready to celebrate the holiday season with their friends and families – and, for many, that may also include the arrival or gifting of a new pet. For current and soon-to-be pet parents, there is a lot to consider. Dr. Hunter Finn,...
More migrants dropped off outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
